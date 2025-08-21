Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV Owns "The Conservative Playbook," Literally - Acquisition Adds Loyal Subscribers Amid Historic Growth of America's Fastest-Growing Conservative Network

Patriot.TV's meteoric rise continues to challenge the dominance of legacy conservative outlets such as Fox News (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair (SBGI). At the same time, liberal-leaning media giants, including Warner Bros. Discovery (DIS), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), and others, continue to endure steep declines in ratings and audience trust.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ), through its digital-first streaming arm Patriot.TV, today announces the acquisition of the prominent newsletter and website The Conservative Playbook. This strategic purchase brings a well-known and respected media property under the Patriot.TV umbrella, and as of today, Patriot.TV is literally owning the Conservative Playbook. www.conservativeplaybook.com

The Conservative Playbook surged in popularity in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, earning a devoted following for its timely commentary and influential storytelling. Its loyal subscriber base, now exceeding 40,000 readers, has now been seamlessly integrated into Patriot.TV's expanding content ecosystem, drawing viewers to its growing lineup of news-driven shows. www.patriot.tv

Patriot.TV's meteoric rise continues to challenge the dominance of legacy conservative outlets such as Fox News (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair (SBGI), all of which remain relevant but face mounting competition from digital-first platforms. At the same time, liberal-leaning media giants, including Warner Bros. Discovery (DIS), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), and others, continue to endure steep declines in ratings and audience trust. Patriot.TV's growth embodies a pivotal shift toward new media that delivers conservative perspectives with energy, authenticity, and integrity.

"This acquisition immediately strengthens our asset base and enhances Patriot.TV's long-term growth trajectory," said JD Rucker, President and COO of Patriot.TV. "By integrating The Conservative Playbook's 40,000+ loyal subscribers into our ecosystem, we are unlocking new revenue streams, expanding distribution, and further positioning Patriot.TV as a high-growth media company delivering outsized value to shareholders."

This move follows a string of victories under the dynamic leadership of JD Rucker, who assumed the role of President and COO in late June 2025. Since then, Patriot.TV has not only broadened its programming slate but also fortified its market position. Recent highlights include:

The successful launch of marquee new shows, such as The David Pollack Show, elevated the network's weekly offerings.

A landmark partnership with Evergreen Media Partners, unlocking access to top tier advertising clients and accelerating revenue growth.

An extraordinary performance in investor markets. CBMJ's stock has soared, delivering returns of approximately +300% over the past three weeks, and over +400% in the past month, as investor confidence in Patriot.TV's ascent surges.

This acquisition of The Conservative Playbook represents the latest in a rich string of strategic successes for Patriot.TV under JD Rucker's leadership. It further reinforces Patriot.TV's status as a burgeoning leader in conservative media, forging the path forward in content, audience engagement, and commercial momentum.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

