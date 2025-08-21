Innovative space and technology company highlights growth opportunities and global collaboration at premier space industry event

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and technology company, today announced its participation in World Space Business Week (WSBW), taking place September 15-19, 2025. The event, hosted in Paris, France, draws key executives, investors, and decision-makers from across the international space sector.

WSBW offers Sidus a unique forum to connect with over 600 organizations from more than 60 countries, engage with industry peers, forge strategic alliances, and showcase its cutting-edge technologies and services to a worldwide audience. By attending, Sidus reaffirms its commitment to global collaboration and expanding its reach in the fast-growing space economy.

"Participating in World Space Business Week is a key event for Sidus Space as we strengthen our relationships with partners, clients, and stakeholders internationally," said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. "This event provides the ideal platform to highlight our technologies and solutions while demonstrating our dedication to driving innovation and fostering business growth worldwide."

Through its ongoing participation in WSBW, Sidus continues to explore new global partnerships, expand collaborative opportunities, and reinforce its position as an innovative technology provider in the rapidly growing space economy.

Learn more about Sidus Space and schedule a meeting with our team at WSBW sales@sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

