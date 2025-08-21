Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A400D3 | ISIN: US14146R6018
Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 9:00 am ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, prior to the call on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 861636. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3131/52897

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website following the call at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, September 9, 2025, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 52897 to access the replay.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:
Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-to-report-second-quarter-2025-financial-result-1063614

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
