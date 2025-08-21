Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Secures $2.7 Million Order from a Leading Defense Customer for Iron Drone Counter-UAS Systems

Order underscores ongoing customer trust and strengthens Company's position in global security markets

Iron Drone is redefining how militaries and governments protect their skies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd., has received a $2.7 million purchase order from a leading defense customer for multiple units of the Iron Drone Raider System, the Company's autonomous counter-UAS platform.

"This order highlights the continued trust placed in our Iron Drone platform by a key defense partner as they expand their counter-UAS infrastructure deployments," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Iron Drone is demonstrating its effectiveness in real-world operations, where autonomous protection from aerial threats is essential to safeguard strategic facilities, mission-critical assets and populations. We believe this trust further solidifies our role as a leading provider of advanced autonomous defense solutions."

The continued expansion of the Irone Drone Raider program underscores Ondas' execution of its strategy to deliver advanced autonomous aerial defense systems to global defense and homeland security markets. This order reflects recurring demand and validates the operational maturity of the Iron Drone platform, which is increasingly recognized as a critical element within layered defense architectures. As the counter-drone security market accelerates worldwide, there is growing recognition that the interception, or mitigation layer, is indispensable for protecting the most sensitive facilities and strategic assets.

"We believe the Iron Drone is redefining how militaries and governments protect their skies," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "By providing a rapid, automated, and effective response to drone threats, the system enables persistent protection without adding operational burdens. We believe this program expansion shows the increasing recognition of Iron Drone's unique value in addressing today's evolving security challenges."

The Iron Drone system is a cornerstone of Ondas' expanding portfolio of autonomous defense and security technologies, which also includes the Optimus drone-in-a-box ISR platform and the Wåsp FPV+ attritable multirole patrol and strike drone. Together, these platforms deliver a fully integrated suite for surveillance, intelligence, aerial threat interception, and precision strike missions.

With this new order, Ondas is not only reinforcing its leadership in the counter-UAS domain but also broadening its global defense presence, positioning the Company to accelerate growth through additional strategic partnerships and large-scale deployments worldwide.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous drone and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS offers a portfolio of best-in-class AI-driven defense and security drone platforms that are currently deployed globally to protect and secure sensitive locations, populations, and critical infrastructure. Operating via its wholly owned subsidiaries, American Robotics and Airobotics, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified sUAS for automated aerial security and data capture-and the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS system designed to neutralize hostile drones.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

