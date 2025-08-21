AI and Virtual Coaching Are Transforming Reemployment - Big Interview Shows What's Possible

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / As the White House releases its America's Talent Strategy: Building the Workforce for the Golden Age, state agencies are facing an urgent question: how to prepare workers for a job market being reshaped at unprecedented speed by AI and automation.

The challenge is clear. By 2030, 14% of workers will need to change jobs due to AI and automation, and 80% of the workforce will see disruption to their daily tasks from large language models like ChatGPT (McKinsey). Reemployment programs, built for a pre-AI economy, are struggling to keep pace.

The paradox is that the same technologies fueling disruption may also be the key to recovery.

Across the country, workforce agencies are piloting AI-powered assessments, virtual reality training, and AI-driven interview coaching to move people back into work faster and with better job matches.

"Over the last decade, I've watched hiring trends shift-but nothing compares to the pace of change we're seeing now," said Pamela Skillings, co-founder and chief coach at Big Interview. "AI isn't just changing what jobs exist, it's changing how quickly people need to adapt. Agencies that integrate these tools now will be the ones that keep their workers competitive."

AI-enabled resume and interview tools-like those built into Big Interview-are helping states like Idaho provide personalized interview feedback to thousands of unemployed residents annually, without increasing staff workload.

These same approaches are in line with the White House's America's Talent Strategy Pillar IV and V priorities:

Accountability : Linking investments to clear employment outcomes, shortening unemployment, and redirecting resources to programs that prove results.

Flexibility & Innovation: Using AI-era tools to pilot new models, adapt training to labor market needs, and scale access to rural and underserved communities.

For state agencies, the impact is measurable. Big Interview's AI-driven mock interview simulations and resume optimization tools have already supported over two million job seekers worldwide, helping them land jobs up to 5x faster than the national average.

"When you can serve thousands of people with personalized interview feedback-without adding staff-you're not just innovating, you're solving real problems," said Steve Ruder, Vice President at Big Interview. "We've seen measurable results in multiple states, and the technology is proven to scale."

As agencies evaluate their next steps under the America's Talent Strategy report, one priority stands out: evaluate and pilot AI-driven tools that can scale impact, measure results, and adapt quickly to changing labor market needs.

