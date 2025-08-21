Anzeige
21.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Crump Life Insurance: Crump Welcomes New Leader for Advanced Sales Team

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Crump Life Insurance Services, one of the nation's largest insurance wholesalers, recently announced that Caroline "Carly" Brooks, JD, CLU©, CFP©, has joined the organization leading their Advanced Sales team.

"Advanced sales is one of the cornerstones of our offering to the financial professionals we serve, and we are thrilled to have Carly join our team to lead this critical function for us," said Mike Martini, President and CEO of Crump Life Insurance Services.

Brooks joins Crump as Senior Vice President and will lead Crump's team of advanced sales specialists who focus on complex concepts and strategies within estate, wealth, and retirement planning. Bringing well over a decade of industry experience, Brooks most recently served as AVP and Counsel, Head of Advanced Markets for John Hancock Financial. Prior to John Hancock, she served in roles in wealth strategies and financial planning, progressing through positions of increasing responsibility. She is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and events and holds several positions on industry and legal boards and committees.

"The excitement from both our Crump teammates and our external clients about Carly joining Crump is palpable," said Rob Stern, Chief Administration Officer for Crump who has oversight for advanced sales. "Carly has an impressive track record and has made a name for herself as a leading voice in the advanced markets space. We know Carly will be a great complement to the strong skills and knowledge within our advanced sales team. Carly's passion and purpose coupled with Crump's resources and carrier and client relationships position us for continued growth and success."

About Crump

Crump Life Insurance Services is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Crump supports the distribution of traditional and variable life, annuity, long term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products with the industry's premier sales and back-office support and technology services, marketing under the following brands: Truist Life Insurance Services, Tellus, and Hanleigh.

Contact Information

Jane DeMuth
Vice President, Marketing
jane.demuth@crump.com
717-736-7967

.

SOURCE: Crump Life Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/crump-welcomes-new-leader-for-advanced-sales-team-1063428

