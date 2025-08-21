Go Green Global Technologies Corp.: Go Green Appoints Eric Mosser as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Mosser to Lead Strategic Partnerships, Capital Formation, and M&A Initiatives Across Go Green's Clean Technology Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC:GOGR), a pioneering clean technology company focused on sustainable solutions for water, fuel, and HVAC systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Mosser as its Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO).

Mr. Mosser brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience, with deep expertise in corporate strategy, M&A, operations, and business transformation. He most recently served as President and Senior Advisor to the Board at Kaival Brands International, LLC, where he helped expand critical strategic partnerships and advised on funding initiatives to support long-term growth.

Previously, as President and Chief Operating Officer of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., Mr. Mosser was instrumental in driving key transactions, including a major international licensing agreement with Philip Morris International and the acquisition of a vaporization patent portfolio independently valued at over $300 million. During his tenure, he also led a successful uplisting to NASDAQ and secured a $15 million equity raise, while overseeing operations generating nearly $120 million in revenue within two years.

At Go Green, Mr. Mosser will lead corporate development efforts, reporting directly to the Board of Directors and the Chief Operating Officer. His mandate includes spearheading strategic growth initiatives, fundraising, investor relations, and identifying key partnership and acquisition opportunities to expand the company's impact across industrial and municipal sustainability markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the executive team," said Corrine Couch, COO of Go Green Global Technologies. "His track record in high-growth public companies, deep operational insight, and proven ability to scale businesses through strategic partnerships and capital formation make him an ideal fit as we position the company for its next phase of growth."

Mr. Mosser added, "I am excited to join Go Green at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's innovative platform, patented technologies, and its mission-driven vision present extraordinary opportunities to build substantial shareholder value while advancing environmental sustainability."

Mr. Mosser studied Business Management at Arizona State University, holds an Applied Science degree with multiple certifications, and has proven results in multiple senior leadership roles across public and private enterprises in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, and consumer products.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is a clean technology company committed to delivering sustainable solutions across the water, fuel, and energy sectors. The Company's patented Sonical platform supports environmentally conscious innovation with applications in industrial, municipal, and consumer markets. Learn more at www.gogreen-tech.org .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

