Varsity Home Service: After 60+ Years, Local Business Unveils Updated Name - Because the Customer is Always Right

Varsity Home Service is officially rebranding to Varsity Home Services

BOHEMIA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / After more than six decades serving Long Island, Varsity Home Service is officially rebranding to Varsity Home Services - a change inspired by customer feedback and a commitment to listening.

Varsity Home Services

After 60+ Years, Local Business Unveils Updated Name - Because the Customer Is Always Right

"For years, our customers naturally called us Varsity Home Services - so we listened," said Robert Bellini, President. "That extra 's' may be small, but it reflects something big: we adapt, we evolve, and we always play for the home crowd."

Known for going the extra mile, Varsity Home Services is one of Long Island's most respected home service providers, delivering award-winning plumbing, heating, and air conditioning solutions. The licensed, insured, and background-checked team is rigorously trained and committed to earning lifelong customer trust. With every service call and installation, Varsity brings its A-game - combining old-school values with cutting-edge technology.

The updated name and refreshed branding will appear across all digital platforms and marketing materials in the coming weeks, including a bold new look for the company's fleet of service vehicles that Long Islanders will soon spot on the road.

Media Contact:

Anna Otten

Marketing Manager

Varsity Home Services

Phone: 631-567-4600

Email: aotten@varsityhomeservice.com

Website: www.varsityhomeservice.com

About Varsity Home Services

Practice makes perfect - and Varsity Home Services has been perfecting its craft for over half a century. Founded by a Navy veteran with a vision to teach the value of honest, hands-on work to his children, the company has grown into one of Long Island's most trusted resources for plumbing, heating, and air conditioning solutions. Varsity's mission has always been clear: serve neighbors with integrity, solve home service challenges with innovative solutions, and deliver lasting results. Above all, the Varsity Team earns trust with honesty, hustle, and heart - just like any great team does for its home crowd.

These customer-first values have earned Varsity Home Services more than 3,000 local five-star reviews to date, along with multiple industry honors, including Best of Home Advisor, Angi Super Service Award, and seven consecutive Bethpage Best of Long Island Awards for plumbing, HVAC, air conditioning, and gas heating.

Follow @varsityhomeservice on Facebook and Instagram, and visit www.varsityhomeservice.com for reviews, offers, and project galleries.





SOURCE: Varsity Home Service

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/after-60-years-local-business-unveils-updated-name-because-the-customer-is-alway-1063542