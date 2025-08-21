Property Control Launches HOA Central, an All-in-One Operating System for Homeowners Associations

Parent company of Condo Control and HOA Sites introduces a modern platform that cuts costs, automates busy work, and improves resident experience.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Property Control, the parent company of Condo Control and HOA Sites, today announced the launch of HOA Central, a mobile-first platform that unifies community operations, payments, compliance, and communications in one secure hub. The product is built to help boards and managers manage with confidence and residents live with ease.

"Running an HOA should not require multiple systems and a spreadsheet," said Brian Bosscher, CEO of Property Control. "With HOA Central, teams move requests, payments, and records into one place so they spend less time chasing tasks and more time improving their communities."

Built by the team behind Condo Control, trusted by more than 7,000 communities, HOA Central pairs consumer-grade mobile portals with AI-powered automation and deep integrations to tools HOAs already use, including QuickBooks, Yardi, and Stripe. Early customers can target up to 40% lower operating costs, 50% less manual work, and about 15 hours saved per week. Pricing is a transparent per-door rate with no storage or support add-ons.

Key capabilities

Expert onboarding and support : white-glove setup, a named customer success manager, unlimited refresher training, and an on-demand video library with a 95% CSAT resident help line.

Unified operations and compliance : maintenance, violations, documents, KPIs, meetings, elections, and payments in one place, with minutes and election records for audits.

Resident experience : a mobile-first portal with a digital bulletin, e-voting, surveys, and QR guest passes that drive 85% plus adoption.

No double-entry accounting and payments : syncs dues, late fees, and vendor invoices directly into QuickBooks, VMS, Yardi, or other accounting platforms.

AI-powered automation : instant answers to FAQs and a 24/7 chatbot.

Best-practice library: more than 50 state-specific templates covering announcements, ARC forms, violations, and election notices.

What makes it different

HOA Central is designed for high adoption and reliability. Communities benefit from a resident-centric user experience that is 96% rated "easy to use," average resident uptake of 85%, and 99.9% uptime with zero-downtime maintenance. Managers, boards, and residents all receive phone, email, and video support, and the product ships weekly improvements and new features.

Built for self-managed boards and management firms

Whether consolidating point solutions or launching a first digital program, both self-managed HOAs and community management companies can standardize workflows, records, and reporting across communities, and scale at their own pace.

About Property Control

Property Control is the parent company of Condo Control and HOA Sites. The company builds modern software that digitizes, streamlines, and automates community operations for boards, managers, and residents.

About HOA Central

HOA Central delivers a future-proof, all-in-one operating system that slashes workload, controls costs, and elevates the livability of every HOA it touches. The mission is to give HOAs the digital tools, guidance, and insight they need to reduce costs, stay compliant, and foster thriving neighborhoods.

