Goldcliff Resource Corp.: Goldcliff To Test New Processing Tech for Panorama Ridge Gold Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF) reports that the Company has engaged Dundee Sustainable Technologies for the testing of Panorama Ridge gold mineralization with Dundee's CLEVR non-cyanide gold leaching technology. Goldcliff's technical team will mobilize to the Panorama Ridge property at the end of August, to retrieve representative drill core samples and to collect fresh new samples of representative gold mineralization. In addition to this sample collection, crews will conduct detailed geochemistry to follow up strongly mineralized float encountered during 2022 prospecting. The Panorama Ridge property is road accessible near Hedley, B.C. and adjoins the former Mascot gold open pit mine. Historic production at Hedley from the Nickel Plate underground operation and the Mascot open pit was 2,500,000 ounces of gold.

During 2022 reconnaissance in the previously identified Tower zone on the southwest slope of Panorama Ridge, a float rock sample collected 500 metres southwest of the Tower zone returned 6.763 ppm (g/t) gold with very high bismuth and tellurium. Additionally, a geochemical sample using Lithic Drainage Sediment (LDS) methodology taken 200 metres north northwest of Tower returned .381ppm Au, with high bismuth and tellurium. Bismuth and tellurium are very important in the Nickel Plate district as they are strong pathfinder elements for gold. Perhaps more important, very strong occurrences of bismuth and tellurium could indicate the presence of hedleyitite. Hedleyite is an auriferous bismuth telluride know to be responsible for carrying very high grade gold values in the old Nickel Plate mine. During trenching in 2007 Goldcliff uncovered very high grade gold values. A one metre channel sample assayed 525 g/t gold (15.311 ounces per short ton) with an adjoining interval of 1.5 metres assaying 168 g/t gold (4.899 ounces per short ton). The 2.5 metre interval had a weighted average grade of 8.084 ounces gold per short ton. Subsequent electron microprobe analysis confirmed the presence of hedleyite and joseyite.

Goldcliff's exploration activities at Panorama Ridge from 2003 to 2008 focused on trenching and drilling lower grade, near surface bulk tonnage style of gold mineralization. While those target areas remain open and new areas yet to be tested, this September's soil, LDS geochemical sampling, and geophysical Self Potential survey is the first stage in attempting to locate lenses of additional Nickel Plate style high grade gold mineralization.

Upon completion of the field work at Panorama Ridge, the technical team will travel to Ainsworth, B.C. to begin additional sampling for high grade silver. Details will be provided once Ainsworth field work is underway.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

