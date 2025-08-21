Crown Acquisitions Signs a Lease With Floor and Decor for the Entire 50,000 Sq. Ft. at Macy's, Staten Island, NY

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Crown Acquisitions is pleased to announce the signing of a new lease at the former Macy's furniture store, located at 98 Richmond Hill Road in Staten Island, New York. This lease represents a significant milestone in the property's redevelopment plan and reflects the growing demand for space in this prime location.

Leased Space:

Total Square Footage Leased: 50,000 square feet

New Tenant: Floor and Decor

Property Highlights: High Ceilings, Single Story, Open Floor Plan, Ample Parking

"We are thrilled to welcome our new tenant to this property," said Isaac Chera, Principal, Crown Acquisitions. "The speed at which this space has leased represents the strong demand for high-quality real estate in today's market."

About Crown Acquisitions

Crown Acquisitions is an international real estate investment company with significant holdings in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas and London. Crown Retail Services is a New York City-based international retail real estate consulting and brokerage firm whose tenant representation includes Sephora, Vitamin Shoppe, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Tesla, and Apple, among others. Crown continues to grow as a global brand with local expertise and as Crown continues to achieve global status. For more information, visit cacq.com.

Contact Information

Gina Gelo

Chief of Staff, Crown Acquisitions

ggelo@cacq.com

973-464-8997





