Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), Manufacturer of Westbury aluminum railing and other industry leading building products, is pleased to announce the addition of Marshall Owens to the DSI Building Products sales team. Marshall will serve as the Territory Manager for the Rocky Mountain states of MT, WY, CO and NM. Marshall will have sales responsibilities for DSI's aluminum and vinyl railing systems and architectural columns. His primary role is to provide sales representation and support to distributors, dealers, home centers and builder-contractors that promote DSI's industry leading products in the marketplace.

Marshall is a seasoned professional in the building materials industry. For the past 23 years, Marshall has experienced career advancement with a major building products distributor fulfilling roles as a territory manager, sales manager, branch manager and as most recently as a regional sales manager. Marshall has a distinguished track record of developing new business opportunities and providing organizational leadership in each of the positions he has held.

Marshall, his wife and three sons reside in the Dallas Ft. Worth area where they have lived for the past several years. Prior to entering the business world, Marshall achieved a bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas.

Lawrence G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "The addition of Marshall Owens as a Territory Manager will enhance our growing building products division. Marshall brings extensive industry experience and success at supporting and growing distribution and dealer sales to our organization."

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns and outdoor lighting. DSI is best known for the company's industry leading Westbury brand of Aluminum Railing. For information about DSI's extensive group of products visit diggerspecialties.com

