Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report an additional four drill holes from 2025 exploration diamond drilling at its 100% owned Indy Sedex (zinc-lead-silver-barite) project, located 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia, Canada. Results from these shallow drill holes (four previously reported, total of 11 drilled), exploring the western expansion and southern extension of near surface mineralization at the B-9 Zone, are summarized below. An additional three drill holes are pending results.

2025 Results - Highlights of B-9 Western Expansion Drilling (Table 1)

Drill Hole IB25-032 (Figure 1)

Widest shallow intersection to date averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m from 29.9 m downhole

Includes high grade zone averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 31.0 m downhole

zone averaging Intersection is located 30 m up-dip (west) of 2018 massive sulphide discovery (IB18-009, previously released) averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m from 78.1 m downhole

from 78.1 m downhole Results from a hole testing the down-dip projection are pending

B-9 Zone - Near Surface Trend Extension to 700 m (Figure 2)

Four shallow drill holes IB25-030, IB25-031, IB25-032 and IB25-033 encountered mineralization at the principal horizon, expanding the western mineralization and increasing the B-9 trend to greater than 700 m in length

Remains open for further exploration at depth and along trend

Table 1: B-9 West Trend Expansion - 2025 Diamond Drilling Intersections

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) IB25-030 42.00 45.00 3.00 3.50 0.52 3.66 33 IB25-031 25.66 30.00 4.34 2.43 0.39 4.27 18 IB25-032 29.90 49.00 19.10 3.31 0.66 7.41 23 includes 31.00 33.00 2.00 8.48 2.09 21.28

and* 40.00 49.00 9.00 3.96 0.67 7.39

IB25-033 NCV











Vertical depth is measured from the top of the drill intersection - vertically to surface. True widths are estimated from 100% to 75% and may vary with further revisions from additional drilling. NCV: Mineralization is present at levels lower or below current length-weighted grade composite cut-off criteria. *Note: Low-core recoveries from 42.0 m to 48.2 m.

Figure 1: B-9 Zone - Western Expansion

Hole IB25-032 Drill Hole Plan and Vertical Cross Section





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/263293_13afd510c4683904_0001full.jpg

Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides in Two Areas

Drilling to date has discovered two shallow massive sulphide (high-grade) areas, 250 m apart, within a broader zone of the same stratigraphy but lesser grade mineralization. Both the southern and northern areas of massive sulphides remain open for expansion.

In the southern area, drill hole IB25-032 successfully targeted the near surface, western projection of massive sulphides discovered in 2018 drilling (hole IB18-009) and returned the thickest intercept of mineralization to-date, averaging 3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m from 29.9 m downhole. This includes a high-grade interval averaging 8.5% Zn, 2.1% Pb and 21.3 g/t Ag over 2.0 m (from 31.0 m downhole). This wide intersection is located 30 m up-dip (west) of the 2018 discovery hole (hole IB18-009, previously released) averaging 8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m from 78.1 m downhole. Drill hole IB25-038, testing the down-dip (depth) projection of the intersection in IB18-009, is pending results.

Figure 2: B-9 Zone - 2025 Exploration Drilling - Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/263293_13afd510c4683904_0002full.jpg

In the northern area, the Company also recently reported (see NR2025-04) a new shallow massive sulphide intersection. Drill hole IB25-029 (11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m from 61.0 m downhole, previously released) successfully extended a shallow massive sulphide zone discovered 80 m south in 2018 (Hole IB18-003: 9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb, 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m from 25.0 m downhole, previously released). Untested soil geochemical and EM geophysical anomalies continue along strike for at least 750 m north of drilling to date, indicating the potential to further expand the mineralization to the north.

B-9 Mineralized Zone Extended Up-dip (West) and Along Strike (North and South) - Now Traced for 700 m and Remains Open

Four shallow drill holes IB25-030, IB25-031, IB25-032 and IB25-033 encountered mineralization at the principal horizon, successfully expanding the up-dip (western) projection of the B-9 Zone. Including recently announced extensions to the north (see NR2025-04), the B-9 mineralized trend has been extended to over 700 m in length and remains open for further exploration along trend and at depth

Sedex District in Central BC

The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored strata in central British Columbia. The Indy project is well located with respect to road, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure.

The near surface mineralization (zinc-lead-silver and barite) discovered across the 7.5 km Main Trend at Indy (Figure 3) is typical of worldwide Sedex deposits and districts. These deposits often include significant silver and critical minerals as by-products.

Figure 3: Indy Project - Regional Location, Main Trend Mineralization and Targets





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/263293_13afd510c4683904_0003full.jpg

Table 2: B-9 North Extension - Previously Released 2025 Diamond Drilling Intersections

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) IB25-029 61.00 64.00 3.00 10.98 2.25 27.05 45 IB25-034 53.23 56.12 2.89 3.45 0.27 1.84 51 IB25-035 NCV











IB25-036 42.90 47.00 4.10 1.27 0.21 1.73 32

Table 3: B-9 ZONE - Summary of Previously Released Drill Results - 2018 and 2022

Drill Hole

(HQ) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Zinc

(%) Lead

(%) Silver

(g/t) Vertical Depth Below Surface (m) Estimated Core Recovery

(%) 2022















IB22-028 134.00 138.00 4.0 3.38 0.48 4.60 90 100 IB22-025 116.00 119.00 3.00 2.77 0.61 3.78 80 100 and 134.25 137.80 3.55 3.53 0.61 6.41 93 100 2018















IB18-009 78.05 87.99 9.94 7.99 2.03 16.17 51 85 IB18-008 55.79 62.52 6.73 5.76 0.48 3.41 56 90 IB18-007 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.09 0.17 1.30 118 85 IB18-006 49.97 53.96 3.99 3.88 1.34 8.91 29 75 and 104.27 105.79 1.52 2.96 0.42 2.32 63 100 IB18-005 40.85 42.38 1.53 2.27 0.03 1.40 28 35 and 53.05 55.80 2.75 1.13 0.04 0.59 36 90 IB18-004 22.26 23.75 1.49 2.06 0.48 3.60 23 43 IB18-003* 25.00 28.05 3.05 9.26 2.43 17.98 23 41 IB18-002* 35.96 40.24 4.28 4.49 1.13 7.32 25 37 and 41.77 47.15 5.38 2.24 0.83 5.23 30 40 and 49.39 53.96 4.57 3.50 0.66 4.59 36 65 IB18-001 38.41 39.50 1.09 2.74 0.37 5.10 10 96 Vertical depth is measured from the top of the drill intersection - vertically to surface. True widths are estimated from 100% to 75% and may vary with further revisions from additional drilling. Drill holes IB18-010, IB22-024 and IB18-011 (drilled outside of the known B-9 Zone trend), and IB22-026 and IB22-027 (returned mineralization or widths below length weighted composite cut-off).

*Note: Low core recoveries. The intersections in IB18-002 are separated by lost core/no recovery.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer at its Indy Sedex project (100%) in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company is exploring near surface zinc-lead-silver and barite mineralization discovered at Indy in a new, under-explored mineral region analogous to the prolific Selwyn Basin of northeastern BC and the Yukon. South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021. Through its equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) and a 50% royalty interest (NSR) from any future production of indium mined at American West's West Desert project, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals and precious metals projects.

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

HQ size drill core was collected from the drill site and delivered to the Indy Camp by InZinc staff. The core was logged, sample intervals were outlined and photographic records were collected. Core samples were split using a diamond saw or manually chipped at the camp with one-half of the core submitted for assay and the remainder stored in wooden core boxes. The core was bagged in individually marked plastic sample bags and shipments were compiled in labelled rice bags. Core shipments were delivered by InZinc contract geologists to Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. in Prince George, B.C. for furtherance to MSA Labs in Langley, B.C., Canada for analysis. Samples were prepared by MSA and analyzed by ICP-AES multi-element plus 4-Acid Digestion and select AAS-Fire Assay. In addition to the labs QA/QC procedures, InZinc inserted blind standards, blanks or lab-directed duplicates by special instruction - every tenth sample. The results from the QA/QC samples were within industry norms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263293

SOURCE: InZinc Mining Ltd.