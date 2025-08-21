Serbia's solar market topped 5,000 prosumers in the first half of 2025, though no plants above 10 MW are online. The country has a gigawatt-scale pipeline and procured 124. 8 MW in its February renewables auction. Serbia's cumulative solar capacity has reached 281 MW, according to figures from the Association of Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia). The association told pv magazine the figure consists of 172. 7 MW of solar power plants connected to the distribution system operator (DSO) and 109. 2 MW from prosumers. Serbia's cumulative solar capacity first surpassed 200 MW last year ...

