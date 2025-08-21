Elemental Machines, a pioneer in life sciences laboratory operational intelligence, announces the launch of its new business intelligence (BI) platform, a multitiered data analysis solution built to empower labs with actionable intelligence at every stage of the data journey.

As the volume and complexity of lab-generated data continue to grow, the need for scalable, customizable analytics platforms has become essential. Elemental Machines' new BI offerings address this need head-on. Users are empowered to turn millions of data points into clear, meaningful insights that range from individual equipment readings to enterprise-wide performance trends.

"Scientific progress depends on more than just the data you collect; it depends on what you can do with it," said Sridhar Iyengar, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Strategy Technology Officer at Elemental Machines. "With our business intelligence platform, we're helping labs transition from raw data collection to creating a real-world operational impact whether that means increasing equipment uptime, reducing costs, or making better, more informed decisions, faster."

The platform offers a flexible, three-tiered model to support labs at every stage of BI maturity:

Tier 1: Elemental Machines' Core Platform - Real-time alerts, configurable operational dashboards, compliance-ready reporting, and visual floorplans for immediate operational awareness

- Real-time alerts, configurable operational dashboards, compliance-ready reporting, and visual floorplans for immediate operational awareness Tier 2: Dynamic Data Insights - Performance trend analysis, dynamically customizable dashboards, predictive equipment health scores, and asset utilization optimization

- Performance trend analysis, dynamically customizable dashboards, predictive equipment health scores, and asset utilization optimization Tier 3: Data transfer for enterprise integration -Integrate Elemental Machines' data with your own enterprise BI tools (e.g., Snowflake, BigQuery, Tableau, Power BI) for advanced analytics, AI/ML applications, and cross-site visibility

"Our goal is to meet every customer where they are, whether they're just starting to automate compliance reports, or building enterprise-wide digital twins," said Andrew Eberle, Senior Director of Customer Solutions at Elemental Machines. "The platform adapts to each lab's size, infrastructure, and goals. This helps teams scale their data usage without overcomplicating their workflow."

Elemental Machines' platform is already helping labs monitor asset usage, flag anomalies early, and support lab operations teams in delivering more efficient, reliable outcomes. To explore the full BI offering, view the infographic and learn more at elementalmachines.com.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform transforms raw lab and facility data into intelligence you can act on. Built by scientists and engineers who understand the demands of modern research and manufacturing environments, we connect the physical and digital worlds to simplify, optimize, and future-proof operations. From incubators to enterprise-level sites, our ecosystem combines wireless sensors, utilization tracking, custom dashboards, interactive floorplans, business intelligence tools, and seamless integrations with systems like LIMS, MES, QMS, CMMS, and ELNs, giving teams complete visibility, predictive insights, and audit-ready compliance tools. Leaders in science, facilities, and technology worldwide trust Elemental Machines to help them act faster, reduce operational risk, and shift from reactive to proactive management. With the industry's most expansive integration library and a robust partner ecosystem, we empower organizations to accelerate innovation, ensure scientific integrity, and get more value from every asset.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821321306/en/

