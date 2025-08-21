Kraken achieves industry first with complete SSV Network integration, reinforcing staking leadership with enhanced security, performance and institutional-grade reliability.

Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom, has successfully completed the full integration of SSV Network's Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) across its Ethereum (ETH) staking infrastructure.

Kraken's integration with SSV Network the leading provider of DVT infrastructure represents the first full-scale adoption of this technology by a major centralized exchange. The deployment marks a major step forward in building a more resilient, scalable and secure validator architecture that supports Kraken's full spectrum of staking clients.

"This milestone reflects Kraken's longstanding commitment to technical excellence and operational security," said Jonathan Marcus, Head of Strategy, Custody and Staking. "The full deployment of SSV's DVT stack has fundamentally improved the performance reliability of our ETH validators, further strengthening Kraken's position as an institutional-grade staking provider."

DVT is a next-generation staking architecture that decentralizes the operations of Ethereum validators. Instead of relying on a single machine or software client, DVT splits validator responsibilities across a group of independent nodes, each holding a secure share of the validator key. These nodes work collaboratively to perform critical functions like proposing blocks and attesting network activity resulting in higher fault tolerance, improved uptime and stronger protection against hardware or client-level failures.

"SSV Network has established itself as the gold standard for Ethereum staking, recognized and extensively vetted by leading protocols across the Ethereum ecosystem," said Alon Muroch, SSV Labs Founder and core contributor to SSV Network. "Integrating SSV with Kraken marks a significant milestone, enabling clients to securely participate in staking while actively supporting the Ethereum network."

Kraken's transition to DVT is directly aligned with Ethereum's goal of reducing central points of failure within its consensus layer. By distributing validator duties across multiple independent clients and environments, DVT reinforces Ethereum's network resilience whilst unlocking greater scalability for staking operations at enterprise level without a proportional increase in operational risk or complexity.

DVT is now live across all of Kraken's Ethereum staking infrastructure. For more information on staking with Kraken, please visit https://www.kraken.com/features/staking.

About Kraken

Kraken is a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom for the crypto economy and beyond.

Millions of individuals, professional traders, and institutions around the world use Kraken to trade digital and traditional assets, including cryptocurrencies, national currencies, U.S. futures, and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps. Futures platforms by NinjaTrader, a Kraken company, are available on desktop, web, and mobile via www.ninjatrader.com.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About SSV Network

SSV Network is the leading Distributed Validator Technology solution, integrated by the top staking protocols in the Ethereum ecosystem, enabling decentralized, secure, and highly performant Ethereum staking. Trusted by leading node operators, SSV secures over 126,000 validators with a total value locked exceeding $18 billion, establishing itself as the default choice for institutional-grade Ethereum staking infrastructure.

