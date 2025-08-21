Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of two new high performance ISM antennas, the YENT001W1AM and YENT002W1AM, designed to meet the need for wireless communication in devices that operate in the industrial and commercial applications. These frequency bands are internationally reserved for unlicensed use, and they support a wide range of applications.

The YENT001W1AM is an ISM external antenna measuring 135mm 15.6mm 13mm. This low profile, terminal mount omnidirectional antenna provides broad coverage from 410-470MHz. It is terminated with an SMA male connector and is designed as a monopole antenna, which needs to be mounted on a ground plane to offer high efficiency in all working bands.

The YENT002W1AM is an ISM external antenna that shares the same dimensions as the YENT001W1AM. This ultra-wideband ISM antenna provides broad coverage from 850-950MHz. The antenna is terminated with a hinged RP SMA male connector and is also well-suited to discreet deployment. The YENT002W1AM is designed as dipole type antenna to work with various ground plane sizes or in free space for ease of integration.

"It's great to bring further choice to the ISM antenna market with the YENT001W1AM and YENT002W1AM antennas," commented David Wei, Senior Product Director, Antenna Product Dept, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The growing number of applications in the ISM market extends across wireless data transmission, automated manufacturing, safety alerts and industrial IoT. In these scenarios, developers and designers need the opportunity to optimize performance and antennas play a critical role here. Customers can also take advantage of Quectel's full range of engineering and support services to make the most of their antenna deployments."

Both antennas feature durable PC and ABS enclosures for maximized durability and are compatible with Quectel's ISM series of modules. These antennas are suitable for applications such as safety alerts, wireless data transmission, automated manufacturing and for deployment in many other IoT devices.

In addition to supplying antennas, Quectel also offers comprehensive antenna design support which includes simulation, testing and manufacturing for customized antenna solutions. These can be custom designed to ensure the antenna deployment scenario aligns precisely with the developers' specific application requirements. Quectel's regional R&D centers, coupled with its global network of antenna experts, are ready to help meet the requirements of device designers, developers and deployment specialists as they roll-out 5G-capable antennas to their customers.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a global team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

