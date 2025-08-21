Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing communications for the healthcare sector, today announced the launch of HealthGEO an AI search solution purpose-built for life sciences communicators and marketers, helping teams monitor, manage, and shape how AI search frames their science, story, and reputation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821914816/en/

As AI search increasingly influences healthcare conversations from HCP to patient education life sciences organizations must proactively manage and monitor how they are portrayed within these systems. Real Chemistry's HealthGEO gives companies a clear window into the outputs, biases, gaps, and potential misinformation generated by widely used LLMs like ChatGPT and Gemini. HealthGEO guides healthcare brands on their journey from SEO to GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) to ensure key audiences receive accurate, timely, evidenced based information about products and therapeutic areas. Real Chemistry's deep expertise and understanding of healthcare audiences enables companies to predict how these nuanced audiences will engage and respond to content.

"The way we find health information today is changing at unprecedented rates, with AI search replacing traditional search engines. HealthGEO helps clients move into action by showing them exactly what AI is saying about their science, their brand and their company and what to do about it," said Kevin Johnson, Group President and Managing Partner at Real Chemistry.

Powered by Real Chemistry's privacy-compliant, healthcare-optimized AI stack, HealthGEO uses advanced prompt engineering, multi-model orchestration, and proprietary sentiment analysis to deliver precise, actionable intelligence at scale, including:

LLM Perception Mapping: A centralized view of how company, product, and therapeutic areas are represented across leading LLMs.

Risk and Misrepresentation Detection: Early identification of hallucinations, outdated data, inconsistent tone, and reputational red flags in LLM outputs.

Competitive Benchmarking: Quantifies AI share of voice, tone, and brand positioning relative to key competitors.

Action Ready Playbook: Recommendations to align brand, medical, communications, and commercial efforts with the evolving language and logic of generative AI.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, HealthGEO is tuned for the nuance of healthcare, turning model outputs into strategy-ready insights grounded in accuracy, risk, and competitive context. The launch of HealthGEO reinforces Real Chemistry's commitment to developing safe, ethical, and high-impact AI solutions purpose-built for the healthcare industry giving partners a measurable future-ready path to navigate the evolving digital and generative AI landscape with confidence. Learn more by contacting I2marketing@realchemistry.com.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential. Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821914816/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Please email our team at media@realchemistry.com.