Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
21.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
Deepdub Sees Record Growth in New Revenue Channels for Creative Media Talent Due to AI-Driven Localization Surge

With global demand for localized content at an all-time high, Deepdub's AI-powered voice solutions are unlocking new income streams for creative professionals across the media and entertainment industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive localization technologies, announced today that its creative media talent payouts have surpassed over $2 million in the past year. This growth in payments to voice actors, dubbing directors, dialogue editors, and language adapters worldwide represents a new revenue channel that reflects a fundamental shift: AI localization is no longer about replacing creative talent, but about expanding the market and rewarding those who drive narrative and emotional authenticity and is a crucial part of Deepdub's strategy to build a scalable, AI-driven localization ecosystem. Deepdub is the only AI provider with major studio-approved content actively fueling the entertainment industry, with over 300,000 minutes of localized content on major streaming platforms, representing a sizable percentage of dubbed shows on these platforms.

"Deepdub's model isn't just about efficiency, it's also about fueling an ecosystem where creative professionals are paid, valued, and empowered to reach new audiences," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-founder of Deepdub. "By connecting global demand for localized content with a scalable, distributed creative workforce, we're opening the door for thousands of professionals to monetize their craft in new ways."

Deepdub's human-in-the-loop AI workflow creates continuous opportunities for voice, dubbing, and dialogue professionals to be integrated into a studio-grade, enterprise AI infrastructure. As localization pipelines scale to cover more genres, languages, and formats, Deepdub ensures that payments flow directly to the creative workforce at every stage. This approach is enabling media professionals, from established voice actors to emerging language experts, to build sustainable, global careers through recurring and scalable work, not just one-off gigs.

From Deepdub GO's virtual studio to seamless API integrations, the company's platform empowers content owners and platforms to launch more localized content faster than ever before, while ensuring fair compensation for the professionals behind the work.

This expansion of paid creative opportunities is central to Deepdub's vision: building an AI-powered ecosystem that rewards talent, maintains narrative integrity, and integrates human creativity at the core of media localization.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Deepdub Media Contact

Sarah Schloss
Headline Media
sarah.schloss@headline.media
+1 914 506 5104

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deepdub-sees-record-growth-in-new-revenue-channels-for-creative-media-talent-due-to-ai-driven-localization-surge-302535625.html

