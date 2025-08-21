Resmed, Inc.: Resmed Strengthens Innovation Leadership with Dual Red Dot Design Awards and 10,000 Patents and Designs

Milestones underscore Resmed's leadership and commitment to delivering life-changing health technology that people love

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2025nasal cradle mask won two prestigious Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2025 in both the Innovative Products and Medical Design & Healthcare categories. The AirTouch N30i features Resmed's first-ever nasal cushion made from fabric fused with silicone, designed to deliver both clinical performance and a therapy experience that feels more natural and comfortable making it easier for people to start and stick with CPAP therapy.

Launched in October 2024, the AirTouch N30i builds on Resmed's legacy of product leadership. The mask combines Resmed's patented ComfiSoft fabric cushion and a fabric-wrapped frame designed to deliver softness and breathability without sacrificing performance. Its layered design is intended to help release heat and moisture while maintaining a secure seal for effective therapy. As part of Resmed's Freedom category, it also features a top-of-head hose connection and 360-degree rotating elbow to give users more freedom of movement during sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects more than one billion people worldwide1. This chronic condition can significantly disrupt daily life and increase the risk of serious health issues, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke2. Resmed's innovations, like the AirTouch N30i, are designed to help patients stay on therapy thereby closing gaps in care. In a multi-center study with experienced CPAP users, users rated AirTouch N30i 10 out of 10 for feeling cooler, softer, more breathable, and less sweaty than their own masks3.

"At Resmed, we design with the patient experience at the center-where clinical performance and human-centered design intersect," said Justin Leong, Chief Product Officer at Resmed. "This recognition reinforces our belief that patients shouldn't have to compromise between therapy efficacy and comfort. When we create technology that patients love to use, we can help drive higher adherence, better outcomes, and ultimately, healthier lives."

Resmed's innovation leadership is also reflected in having a global portfolio of 10,000 patents and designs, granted or pending, a milestone that underscores the company's long-standing leadership in sleep and respiratory care and its investment in technologies that empower patients and providers alike. This achievement also reflects Resmed's future-focused strategy to drive innovation, protect core solutions, and expand global access by ensuring innovations reach the patients who need them most.

The Red Dot Award is judged by an independent panel of 43 experts from 21 countries. The award honors outstanding products that demonstrate excellence across four dimensions: quality of function, seduction, use, and responsibility.

This is the second major design award for the AirTouch N30i. In September 2024, the mask received the Australian Good Design Awardin the Product Medical and Scientific category. This award, one of the longest-running and most prestigious international design programs, celebrates excellence in design that improves quality of life and drives innovation.

