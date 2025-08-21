JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 July 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 July 2025 $ 4.03

JZCP's NAV as at 31 July 2025 is $4.03 per share (30 June 2025: $4.11 per share), the decrease in NAV of (8) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (5) cents per share and fx losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 July 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 165,723

Cash at bank and treasuries 77,709

Other receivables and prepayments 434

Total Assets 243,866

Liabilities

Other liabilities 577

Total liabilities 577

Net Asset Value 243,289

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.03