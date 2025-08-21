BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report for period ended 31 May 2025
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2025 may also be viewed at:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/interim-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
21 August 2025
