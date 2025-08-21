MarketNewsUpdates: US Drone Land Surveying Market Projected to Reach $14 Billion By 2030 as Government Uses Increase

MarketNewsUpdatesNews Commentary



NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The land surveying market is being revitalized by the emergence of drone technology, offering a more efficient, accurate, safer, and cost-effective approach to data collection and analysis. Industry insiders are saying that in recent years, drone land surveying has become a groundbreaking solution for professionals in land assessment, mapping, and surveying industries. By leveraging UAV technology, land surveyors can now complete projects faster, more efficiently, and with a level of precision previously unattainable using traditional methods. Unlike conventional techniques, drones provide quick data collection with minimal human intervention, enhancing productivity while reducing costs. This new wave of innovation is transforming industries such as construction, agriculture, and environmental management. The integration of UAV technology allows surveyors to gather aerial imagery in real-time, generating highly detailed and accurate maps for topographic mapping and other vital surveying applications. As this technology evolves, the demand for more sophisticated data analysis and quicker survey turnaround times continues to rise. By embracing drones, land surveyors can now offer services that were previously time-consuming and expensive. With drones in the field, traditional surveying methods are quickly becoming a thing of the past, making way for the future of land surveying." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT).

GOOGLE AI searches say that the global drone surveying and mapping service market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%; and the US drone land surveying market alone is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 14.55 billion by 2030. According to AtomAviation.com, "The core of UAV drone land surveying is the combination of sophisticated aerial systems and powerful software that work together to collect, process, and analyze data. Surveying drones equip high-definition cameras, LiDAR sensors, and other advanced technologies, enabling precise geospatial analysis. These aerial systems capture aerial imagery from multiple angles, enabling the creation of detailed 2D and 3D models of the surveyed area. The software used alongside drones plays a critical role in the processing and analysis of collected data. Surveying software enables professionals to stitch images together, process LiDAR point clouds, and generate accurate topographic maps. The integration of UAV technology with mapping software ensures that the collected data is processed quickly, accurately, and in real-time."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Agreements to Acquire Two Florida Companies, Expanding Drone as a Service Footprint into Aviation, Defense, and Power Washing - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has signed offers to acquire two Florida-based companies expected to expand its US DaaS services footprint into drone-based power washing and new aviation, defense, government, and commercial customers. The acquisitions will unlock significant revenue potential as well as diversification across the Southeast region and nationally.

One proposed acquisition is a Florida-based power wash services company with operations across multiple counties, marking ZenaTech's first US entry into the power washing sector. This acquisition will provide ZenaTech with a platform to scale drone-enabled power wash services rapidly to new markets, including airplane maintenance, aviation facilities, and defense infrastructure. Power washing in aviation uses high-pressure water and drone-assisted cleaning systems to remove dirt, debris, and contaminants from aircraft exteriors and infrastructure, and cleans and sanitizes interiors. The sector is poised to grow due to increasing fleet sizes, stricter safety and efficiency standards, and the rising adoption of automated, eco-friendly maintenance technologies.

An additional proposed acquisition is a land surveying firm with over 30 years of history serving Florida-based developers and homebuilders. With a long-standing client base and trusted reputation, the Company believes this partnership will enhance its Southeast region DaaS presence and create a strong platform to expand drone services across additional construction and real estate customers, further consolidating the company's regional footprint.

"When finalized, these acquisitions will provide diversification and future revenue streams for Drone as a Service across our Southeast and national networks," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "Expanding our reach to aviation and defense is strategic as we believe the future of aviation maintenance is autonomous. By replacing ladders, scaffolding, and chemical-heavy processes with smart cleaning drones, for both interior and exteriors of planes, we hope to help airlines and defense operators set a new standard for safety, sustainability, and efficiency."

ZenaTech has closed eight US acquisitions toward its goal of establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations across the US by mid-2026. The company's DaaS model is designed to provide flexible, on-demand access to drone services for surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, precision agriculture and more, eliminating the need to have to invest in drone hardware and software, worry about maintenance, regulatory compliance, or finding pilots.

The company's strategy is aimed at acquiring established land survey engineering firms, and other old-tech or manual service businesses that are ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers, recurring revenue, and new growth opportunities.Continued…Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced its second quarter financial results.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q2 2025 were: Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $2,115,255 which represents a 22.1% year over year increase. Product sales of $1,901,585 were up 37.1% over the same period last year. Gross profit for Q2 2025 was $504,592 up 9.3% from $461,673 for the same period last year. Gross margin percentage for Q2 2025 was 23.9% compared to 26.6% in Q2 2024. Gross profit would have been $515,013 and gross margin would have been 24.3%, not including a one-time non-cash recovery of a write down of inventory of $10,421. The decrease is due to the sales mix of the products sold.

The comprehensive loss for the period of $4,749,634 includes non-cash changes comprised of a negative change in fair value derivative of $180,318, a write down of inventory of $10,421, and an impairment gain on notes receivable of $8,233 and would otherwise be a comprehensive loss of $4,567,128 vs an adjusted comprehensive loss of $4,362,944 for the same period last year. Contributors to the year-over-year increase are increased office and miscellaneous, employee and management expenses, and share based payments, offset by professional fees. Cash balance on June 30, 2025 of $22,571,059 compared to $6,252,409 on December 31, 2024.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced their partner in Colombia, Drummond Ltd., a leader in mining sector innovation, was granted multiple certifications for advanced drone operations in-country by the Civil Aeronautics Authority (CAA) in Colombia. The CAA authorizations cover BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight), night flights, and multi-drone operations (One-to-Many) for Drummond, using the eBee X drone.

"We are very proud of Drummond's new levels of certification which result in greater operational capabilities," said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle. "Their commitment to expanding what is possible with unmanned systems using the eBee X drone represent a significant step forward in the control, safety, and oversight of Colombian airspace, as well as enhanced safety and efficiencies in their mining operations."

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, recently announced that its TAA- and NDAA-compliant solution was selected by Teal Drones, a Red Cat Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: RCAT) company, for production of its Black Widow drones under the U.S. Army's Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program. Lantronix has already initiated production shipments, providing early revenue visibility and underscoring Lantronix's role as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical defense applications.

The Lantronix solution, based on the Qualcomm® Dragonwing QRB5165 processor, delivers advanced Edge AI processing while meeting stringent U.S. security requirements, enabling full TAA and NDAA compliance for deployment in sensitive Department of Defense (DoD) missions. The combination of AI performance and compliance creates a sustainable advantage for Lantronix in the rapidly expanding defense and autonomous systems market.

As part of a select group of Blue UAS-approved small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) vendors, Teal Drones must meet rigorous cybersecurity, operational and safety standards for DoD use. Lantronix's compliant solution enables Teal to meet these requirements, positioning its Black Widow drones for deployment in frontline missions.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact - Email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com;+1(561)486-1799

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5471148/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-drone-land-surveying-market-projected-to-reach-14-billion-by-2030-as-government-uses-increase-302535846.html