Allied OMS Partners with Oral Surgery Michiana to Bring Doctor-Led Model to Indiana

SOUTHLAKE, TX and SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Allied OMS, the nation's leading doctor-owned and doctor-led management services organization (MSO) for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, today announced its official entry into Indiana through a new partnership with Oral Surgery Michiana.

Led by Drs. William Hull and Edward Collins, Oral Surgery Michiana operates two state-of-the-art surgical centers in South Bend and Elkhart, Indiana. The practice provides the full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures and is known for its precision, advanced technology, and deeply patient-centered approach. With decades of experience and a commitment to both comfort and clinical excellence, the team has become a trusted provider across northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

"Drs. Hull and Collins are deeply aligned with our mission - passionate, caring surgeons who demonstrate high integrity and dedication to innovation," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "They embody the kind of doctor-entrepreneurs we built this platform for, and we're thrilled to partner with them as we deepen our existing presence in the Great Lakes region."

The partnership reflects what the Oral Surgery Michiana team was seeking: meaningful growth support without compromising the identity they've built.

"We weren't just looking for a buyer - we were looking for a partner who would help us elevate our brand and infrastructure while staying true to who we are," said Dr. Hull.

"Allied OMS's doctor-centric model challenges us to be better, not different," added Dr. Collins. "Their transparency and collaborative spirit throughout the process made it clear this was the right fit."

"Throughout our partnership diligence process, I got to personally know Drs. Hull and Collins. I saw that not only are they outstanding surgeons, but they are also compassionate, servant-led individuals," said Dr. David Kostohryz, Co-Founder of Allied OMS. "At Allied OMS, culture is paramount to our success, and I know that they are going to be a great addition to our family."

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO that partners with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices across the U.S. Combining the autonomy of private practice with the scale and sophistication of institutional support, Allied OMS empowers surgeons to lead the future of their specialty. The company currently supports surgeons in 50+ locations and maintains doctor leadership across all major committees and its Board of Directors. Learn more at www.alliedoms.com.

About Oral Surgery Michiana

Located in South Bend and Elkhart, Indiana, Oral Surgery Michiana is a trusted provider of full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical care, serving patients across northern Indiana and southern Michigan. Led by board-certified surgeons Dr. William Hull and Dr. Edward Collins, the practice offers expertise in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting, corrective jaw surgery, and more - all delivered in a state-of-the-art surgical environment. Known for its use of advanced imaging and anesthesia techniques, the practice is committed to safety, comfort, and exceptional outcomes. With a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate care, Oral Surgery Michiana is deeply rooted in the community it serves. Learn more at https://www.oralsurgerymichiana.com/.

