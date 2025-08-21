ALKEME Insurance Acquires Historic Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, Expanding Midwest Presence

Strategic Acquisition Adds Fourth-Generation, Community-Focused Agency in Marion, Iowa, to ALKEME's Growing National Network

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance ("SFD Insurance"), a respected independent agency based in Marion, Iowa. This strategic acquisition further marks ALKEME's continued expansion in the Midwest and its dedication to partnering with locally focused agencies to better serve customers across the region.

Sheets Forrest Draper Insurance, founded in 1902, has built a trusted reputation for protecting families and businesses throughout Marion, Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, and Iowa City. Led by the fourth generation of father and son - Scott Stephens (President) and Spencer Stephens (Vice President) - the agency serves a blend of personal and commercial clients, specializing in auto, home, business, and specialty insurance needs.

"Our goal at ALKEME is to join forces with exceptional agencies who share our commitment to independent, client-centered solutions and deep community ties," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "SFD Insurance's long-standing legacy and dedication to local relationships makes them an ideal fit for the ALKEME family. We're excited to support their growth while preserving the core values that have made them trusted for generations."

"This partnership is a pivotal moment for our agency and our customers," added Scott Stephens, President of SFD Insurance. "Becoming part of ALKEME allows us to maintain our local focus and independence while accessing broader resources and expertise. With ALKEME behind us, we're ready for the next chapter - continuing our mission to protect our community, now and into the future," added Spencer Stephens, Vice President of SFD Insurance.

This acquisition strengthens ALKEME's footprint in the Midwest and reflects its ongoing strategy to align with high-performing, community-driven agencies across the nation. By bringing SFD Insurance into its extensive network, ALKEME provides partner agencies powerful resources and expanded capabilities - fueling growth in a dynamic industry.

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest-growing broker in its Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

