Advanced Care Specialists: Wisconsin's Only DOL-OWCP Clinic Leads the Fight for Injured Workers in Wisconsin

Advanced Care Specialists is Bringing Not Just Medical Care, but True Advocacy

RACINE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Advanced Care Specialists (ACS), Racine's premier provider of multidisciplinary medical care, is proud to announce a renewed focus on helping injured workers with a streamlined, patient-first approach that's changing the face of occupational injury treatment in Wisconsin.

The Problem: Delays, Denials, and Disjointed Care

Every year, countless Wisconsin workers suffer injuries on the job, ranging from repetitive strain and back pain to traumatic incidents and long-term occupational illnesses. Unfortunately, many face a frustrating road to recovery, especially federal workers trying to navigate the complex Department of Labor (DOL-OWCP) claims process. Between confusing paperwork, denied claims, and a lack of specialized medical support, injured workers are often left feeling overwhelmed and under-cared for.

That's where Advanced Care Specialists steps in.

The Solution: Comprehensive, Coordinated Care Under One Roof

ACS provides a one-stop solution for injured workers, offering medical care, physical therapy, chiropractic services, joint injections, and advanced Class IV infrared laser therapy-all in one location. What truly sets them apart is their expertise in managing federal injury cases, guiding patients through CA-1 and CA-2 forms, coordinating with case managers, and even helping appeal denied claims. Their work conditioning programs are uniquely designed to get patients back to work stronger, safer, and fully prepared for the demands of their job.

As the only clinic in the state specializing in DOL-OWCP federal work injury claims, ACS offers a full-service solution for workers navigating the complex world of federal workers' compensation. From initial injury reports (CA-1 and CA-2) to case management, appeals, and long-term treatment, ACS guides patients every step of the way. Helping patients recover faster, return to work safely, and regain quality of life.

"We believe injured workers deserve more than a Band-Aid fix. Our mission is to get them back to full strength, back to their lives, and back to work-safely and confidently," said Dr. Nic Kampfer, Work Injury Specialist at ACS. "We're not just treating injuries; we're restoring function, dignity, and hope."

Why ACS is Making Headlines:

Unmatched Expertise : ACS is the only clinic in Wisconsin fully equipped to handle federal work injury cases through the Department of Labor's Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP).

Comprehensive Care : Services include physical therapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, joint injections, and Class IV infrared laser therapy, and more -all under one roof.

Work Conditioning Programs : Tailored to each patient's job and goals, ensuring a safe and sustainable return to work.

Patient Advocacy: ACS empowers workers to know their rights-including the right to choose their doctor-and helps them cut through the red tape of injury claims.

Whether you're a federal employee, postal worker, or anyone hurt on the job, ACS is your partner in recovery.

For more information, visit advancedcarespecialists.com/services/work-injury or call (262) 898-9000.

About Advanced Care Specialists

Advanced Care Specialists (ACS) is a multidisciplinary medical clinic proudly serving the Racine, Wisconsin community with a commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. ACS offers a wide range of services including primary care, physical therapy, chiropractic care, interventional pain management, advanced wound care, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, regenerative medicine, massage therapy, and specialized programs for work injuries and federal workers' compensation (DOL-OWCP). With an integrated team of healthcare professionals and a focus on collaborative treatment, ACS is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting relief, improved mobility, and better overall health. Whether recovering from injury, managing chronic conditions, or striving for wellness, ACS is a trusted partner in long-term care and healing. For more information, visit www.advancedcarespecialists.com or call (262) 898-9000.

