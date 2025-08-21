iWallet Corp.: iWallet Corporation Announces Flagship iWallet 2.0 Smart Wallet

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / iWallet Corporation (OTC PINK:IWAL), a technology-driven luxury brand specializing in secure, connected lifestyle accessories, today announced its flagship product, the iWallet 2.0. This next-generation men's smart wallet combines timeless minimalist design with cutting-edge innovation to redefine what a luxury wallet can be.

Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium and engineered by a team of prestigious product designers with backgrounds in leading global technology companies, the iWallet 2.0 is built to be virtually impossible to break into. Its compact form factor, slightly larger than a credit card, establishes a new benchmark for both durability and elegance.

The iWallet 2.0 integrates biometric fingerprint access to ensure only its rightful owner can open it, GPS tracking for instant location recovery, RFID protection for complete digital security, and connectivity through iWallet's proprietary mobile app, which allows users to manage access and locate their device in real time.

"Our flagship iWallet 2.0 is more than a wallet," said Steve Cabouli, CEO of iWallet Corporation. "It is the culmination of years of innovation, refinement, and engineering excellence, setting a new global standard in luxury smart accessories. We believe it will redefine how consumers think about both security and style."

The company expects prototype completion by October 2025, with production runs positioned for the holiday season.

The iWallet 2.0 follows the success of the company's first-generation iWallet, which not only established the brand's reputation for innovation but also achieved strong traction through selective white-label partnerships with globally recognized luxury retailers. This track record provides a solid foundation for the iWallet 2.0 as iWallet Corporation expands its presence in the high-end accessories market.

Two official renderings of the iWallet 2.0 are attached at the end of this release, showcasing the minimalist design and titanium craftsmanship.

About iWallet Corporation

iWallet Corporation (OTC:IWAL) is a publicly traded company developing advanced, security-focused lifestyle accessories for the modern consumer. Its products combine biometric security, RFID protection, GPS tracking, mobile app connectivity, and luxury craftsmanship. By merging high technology with premium design, iWallet delivers accessories that redefine convenience, style, and personal protection.

