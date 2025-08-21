Alibaba Launches Qoder: An Agentic Coding Platform for Real Software

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Alibaba today introduces Qoder, an agentic coding platform for real software. Combining advanced context engineering with cutting-edge foundation models, Qoder is packed with rich features to help accelerate developers' productivity.

"Qoder reflects our deep commitment to empowering developers worldwide. With best-in-class context understanding and an innovative, specification-driven workflow, Qoder enables developers to build software in smarter, more creative ways- including delegating tasks to a capable AI agent for end-to-end coding," said Yu Ding, Head of Qoder . "We're witnessing the evolution of AI in software development: from AI-assisted, to AI-collaborative, and now AI-delegated coding. Qoder is equipped with core capabilities to meet the demands of this new AI coding era."

Powered by its proprietary Next-Edit-Suggestion (NES) model and enhanced context engineering, Qoder enables deep codebase searches and querying, multi-line edits, intelligent code suggestions and refactoring, and automated testing and validation, all accessible through natural language commands. The platform offers two powerful modes tailored for different development needs:

In Agent Mode , Qoder serves as an intelligent coding assistant, facilitating conversational pair programming for simpler tasks. Developers maintain full control through human-in-the-loop checkpoints, guiding the AI through conversations with real-time assistance.

Quest Mode transforms Qoder into an autonomous coding expert that delivers fully tested, production-ready code. Developers just need to outline work specifications, delegate tasks, and sit back as Qoder generates execution plans, breaks down tasks into a detailed action flow, implement features, automates testing and verification, and ultimately completes end-to-end coding tasks.

Qoder's AI-native workflows enable developers to streamline their coding processes by integrating AI features into their development environment. Withenhanced context engineering, Qoder understands complex codebases-including architecture, design patterns, and underlying logic-and transforms tribal knowledge into a repository wiki, which automatically generates structured documentation that accelerates the process of software development. In addition, its long-term memory capabilities retain project patterns, past solutions, and individual coding preferences, enabling Qoder to quickly retrieve and refine prior work for faster code development in a consistent coding style.

By integrating MCP (Model Context Protocol) services, Qoder enables developers to extend their capabilities through powerful tool integrations, seamlessly adapt to diverse workflows, and engage in a broader range of programming tasks.

Qoder further empowers developers by integrating other frontier AI models including Claude, Gemini and GPT, and eliminates the hassle of manual model selection. Its intelligent scheduling system automatically chooses the most cost-effective yet powerful foundation model for each task, allowing developers to focus on high-level design and faster go-to-market strategy.

Starting today (August 21, 2025), global developers can experience Qoder in public preview for free. Flexible credit-based pricing plans will be available, with detailed options published soon on the official website: https://qoder.com .

