Regions Bank: Financial Education: A Key to Career Success

Regions Bank teaches financial wellness to people striving for new careers and brighter futures.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / By Nestor Mato

New career. New income. New confidence to manage it all.

"Career readiness gets you in the door, financial wellness helps you stay successful. That is why we believe financial education is a key for building better futures," said Mike Scott, Senior Community Development Manager for Regions Bank. "When people understand how to manage their money, especially as they get used to new income, they gain confidence to set goals and achieve them."

STRIVE New Orleans is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people overcome obstacles by working with employers to identify life-changing careers while helping companies close critical gaps in their labor force. Together, Regions and STRIVE are making financial education an essential part of workforce training, helping participants prepare not just for a job-but for a secure financial journey.

"Through Regions Next Step, the bank's no-cost financial education program, we highlight the importance of budgeting and saving to help people focus on key parts of money management," said Graham Ralston, New Orleans Market Executive for Regions Bank. "Every Next Step session is a chance to give someone tools, confidence, and hope as they look forward to tomorrow."

Recent cohorts helped a group of 20 women all facing unique challenges on their path to self-sufficiency. Topics included building savings habits with the "52-Week Challenge," understanding and repairing credit, and creating a personalized spending plan. Associates made the sessions relatable by sharing real-world scenarios that anyone may encounter on their financial journeys.

"The cohort felt engaged and informed. With the knowledge, they felt better equipped to navigate the services the bank has to offer," said Angela Shiloh Cryer, Executive Director of STRIVE New Orleans. "Regions Bank met our participants with compassion and empathy. The group couldn't stop talking about what they learned."

The collaboration also included a "STRIVE Day at Regions Bank" set up by branch managers Laura Waguespack and Rosalyn Phoenix. It allowed some members to meet privately with branch associates, address questions and concerns about banking, and even open personal and business accounts to take the next step toward their goals.

