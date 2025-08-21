radeditorformatted_6North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of a new self-stable biologic cosmetic.

Our new brand is called Cielo Skin Care, and it is a full line of consumer products using self-stabilized exosome and placental based products using human tissue as its core ingredient. Using such molecules will maximize the regeneration and regrowth of skin cells, thus improving the anti-aging effect that comes from ageing, sun exposure and other skin damage.

The Cielo Skin Care line will be launched in the late third quarter and will go to market in the fourth quarter. It will launch in major retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer marketing and via social media influencers and TV shopping outlets.

James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "We are proud to launch the FIRST shelf stable biologic skin care cosmetic. Coupled with our current Doctor and Med Spa brand, Evolutionary Biologics, we anticipate significant growth of our business model."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

