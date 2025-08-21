Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) (BYMA: CEPU) yesterday, August 20th, 2025 has entered into a purchase agreement with Canadian Solar Energy Group B.V. and Canadian Solar UY Holding Latam S.A. for the acquisition of 100% of the shares and votes of Fieldfare Argentina S.R.L. which owns and operates the solar farm "Proyecto Solar Cafayate" (Cafayate Solar Project), located in the Province of Salta, with a nominal installed capacity of approximately 80 MW and a generation of 220 GWh.

The closing is expected on September 2, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of certain standard conditions applicable to this kind of transaction.

This transaction reaffirms CPSA's commitment to the development of the energy sector, marking a new milestone in its technology diversification strategy and its commitment to expand and consolidate its strategic participation in the renewable energy market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263327

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A