Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
21.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
NIMCO, Inc. Reminds Schools and Communities to Order Classroom Supplies for Red Ribbon Week 2025

Helping Schools and Communities Prepare for the Nation's Largest Drug-Prevention Campaign

CALHOUN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / As the official supplier of Red Ribbon Week products since 1987, NIMCO, Inc., is reminding schools, prevention coalitions and community organizations nationwide to secure their classroom materials early for Red Ribbon Week 2025, taking place October 23-31.

The Red Ribbon Week 2025 theme, "Life Is A Puzzle, Solve It Drug Free", encourages students, educators and families to come together in building drug-free communities. NIMCO offers a wide range of themed products to help classrooms and campuses make a strong visual and educational impact.

Schools and organizations can choose from:

  • Banners & Posters: Ideal for hallways, entrances and event spaces

  • Bracelets & Stickers: Fun, wearable reminders of the week's message

  • T-Shirts & Apparel: Great for staff, student leaders and community volunteers

  • Educational Handouts: Activity sheets, pledge cards and informational brochures

  • Custom-Printed Items: Personalize with school names, mascots or local slogans alongside the official 2025 theme

"For nearly four decades, we've been honored to support the country's largest drug-prevention campaign," said David Martin, Multimedia Production Manager at NIMCO, Inc. "By ordering early, schools can ensure they have the materials needed to make Red Ribbon Week 2025 both memorable and inspiring."

NIMCO offers both in-stock and customizable items, with standard shipping times of 1-2 business days for ready-to-ship products and extended lead times for custom designs. To guarantee on-time delivery, the company recommends placing orders well before the October celebration.

To explore the full selection of Red Ribbon Week 2025 products or place an order, visit NIMCO's website today.

About NIMCO, Inc.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Calhoun, Kentucky, NIMCO, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of prevention awareness materials for schools, communities and organizations. The company supplies official Red Ribbon Week products as well as resources for campaigns promoting kindness, safety, mental health and more.

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact the NIMCO team directly at (800) 962 6662.

Contact Information

Paula Jones
Marketing
paula@nimcoinc.com
(270)-273-5000

SOURCE: NIMCO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/nimco-inc.-reminds-schools-and-communities-to-order-classroom-supplies-for-red-ribbon-wee-1062859

