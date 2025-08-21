DistillerSR Inc.: ISPOR's Oncology and Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups Selects DistillerSR for Joint Systematic Review Project

Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Medical Centers Collaborate on Global Research Project Using DistillerSR.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR® today announced that its AI-enabled evidence management platform has been selected for a new joint project by the Oncology and the Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups of ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), the leading global society for the field of HEOR. By the end of the project, the working group hopes to identify existing feasibility assessments and health technology assessment (HTAs) standard analysis plan (SAP) methods related to oncology treatments. These outcomes will provide considerations for conducting feasibility assessments and defining requirements for an HTA SAP for indirect treatment comparison methods-particularly in cases where individual patient data are available for both studies or only one. This complex undertaking, which involves synthesizing evidence from two highly specialized and rapidly evolving fields, requires a robust and efficient literature review process, and an automation platform that can scale to support researchers worldwide.

ISPOR selected DistillerSR for its ability to manage literature reviews seamlessly from its initial search to data extraction and reporting. Special Interest Group joint project members also have access to a dedicated DistillerSR expert, optimizing their use of the platform and allowing them to spend more time on research and analysis.

"We are pleased to be able to play a role in this important project spearheaded by this group of leading experts," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO at DistillerSR, "ISPOR's mission to advance HEOR and translate science into policy is perfectly aligned with our goal of helping researchers produce higher-quality evidence, faster and more cost-effectively. By equipping the Oncology and Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups with the DistillerSR AI-enabled literature review platform, we are providing a scalable technology infrastructure for a global research project, and contributing to ISPOR's Strategic Plan 2030."

The adoption of DistillerSR provides the Special Interest Groups with a platform designed to enhance efficiency, enforce methodological rigor, and facilitate seamless global collaboration, directly supporting the core pillars of ISPOR's Strategic Plan 2030.

The collaboration between the two Special Interest Groups highlights the growing need for sophisticated, validated methods to assess the value of new cancer therapies. The project will leverage DistillerSR's collaboration capabilities, enabling Special Interest Group members to collaborate in real-time, standardizing protocols and ensuring consistency across the entire team.

ISPOR Special Interest Groups rely on time contributed by busy HEOR professionals and academics. Systematic reviews are notoriously time-consuming. DistillerSR integrates AI-enabled screen, data extraction, content authoring and discovery tools, with configurable workflows to dramatically reduce the time and cost of evidence-based research. For more information on ISPOR's Special Interest Groups, visit https://www.ispor.org/member-groups/special-interest-groups.

About DistillerSR Inc.

DistillerSR is the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management. It is trusted by global research organizations, including more than 70% of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions.

DistillerSR Inc. Media Contact

Vivian MacAdden

vivian.macadden@distillersr.com

About ISPOR

ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ISPOR Media Contact

Margaret Fontana

mfontana@ispor.org

Contact Information

Vivian MacAdden

Director, Industry Stakeholder Programs

vivian.macadden@distillersr.com

(613) 212-0051

Margaret Fontana

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

mfontana@ispor.org

(609) 691-8949

SOURCE: DistillerSR Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ispors-oncology-and-statistical-methods-special-interest-groups-selec-1063382