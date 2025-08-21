Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DistillerSR Inc.: ISPOR's Oncology and Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups Selects DistillerSR for Joint Systematic Review Project

Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Medical Centers Collaborate on Global Research Project Using DistillerSR.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR® today announced that its AI-enabled evidence management platform has been selected for a new joint project by the Oncology and the Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups of ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), the leading global society for the field of HEOR. By the end of the project, the working group hopes to identify existing feasibility assessments and health technology assessment (HTAs) standard analysis plan (SAP) methods related to oncology treatments. These outcomes will provide considerations for conducting feasibility assessments and defining requirements for an HTA SAP for indirect treatment comparison methods-particularly in cases where individual patient data are available for both studies or only one. This complex undertaking, which involves synthesizing evidence from two highly specialized and rapidly evolving fields, requires a robust and efficient literature review process, and an automation platform that can scale to support researchers worldwide.

ISPOR selected DistillerSR for its ability to manage literature reviews seamlessly from its initial search to data extraction and reporting. Special Interest Group joint project members also have access to a dedicated DistillerSR expert, optimizing their use of the platform and allowing them to spend more time on research and analysis.

"We are pleased to be able to play a role in this important project spearheaded by this group of leading experts," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO at DistillerSR, "ISPOR's mission to advance HEOR and translate science into policy is perfectly aligned with our goal of helping researchers produce higher-quality evidence, faster and more cost-effectively. By equipping the Oncology and Statistical Methods Special Interest Groups with the DistillerSR AI-enabled literature review platform, we are providing a scalable technology infrastructure for a global research project, and contributing to ISPOR's Strategic Plan 2030."

The adoption of DistillerSR provides the Special Interest Groups with a platform designed to enhance efficiency, enforce methodological rigor, and facilitate seamless global collaboration, directly supporting the core pillars of ISPOR's Strategic Plan 2030.

The collaboration between the two Special Interest Groups highlights the growing need for sophisticated, validated methods to assess the value of new cancer therapies. The project will leverage DistillerSR's collaboration capabilities, enabling Special Interest Group members to collaborate in real-time, standardizing protocols and ensuring consistency across the entire team.

ISPOR Special Interest Groups rely on time contributed by busy HEOR professionals and academics. Systematic reviews are notoriously time-consuming. DistillerSR integrates AI-enabled screen, data extraction, content authoring and discovery tools, with configurable workflows to dramatically reduce the time and cost of evidence-based research. For more information on ISPOR's Special Interest Groups, visit https://www.ispor.org/member-groups/special-interest-groups.

About DistillerSR Inc.
DistillerSR is the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation and evidence management. It is trusted by global research organizations, including more than 70% of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions.

DistillerSR Inc. Media Contact
Vivian MacAdden
vivian.macadden@distillersr.com

About ISPOR
ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ISPOR Media Contact
Margaret Fontana
mfontana@ispor.org

Contact Information

Vivian MacAdden
Director, Industry Stakeholder Programs
vivian.macadden@distillersr.com
(613) 212-0051

Margaret Fontana
Associate Director, Marketing & Communications
mfontana@ispor.org
(609) 691-8949

.

SOURCE: DistillerSR Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ispors-oncology-and-statistical-methods-special-interest-groups-selec-1063382

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.