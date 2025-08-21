OSHA Outreach Courses: One in Ten Workers Feel Unsafe at Work, According to New OSHAOureachCourses.com Survey

OSHAOutreachCourses.com Releases 2025 "State of Workplace Safety" Report Based on Survey of 500 Workers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / A new report released by OSHAOutreachCourses.com reveals troubling insights into how American workers perceive safety at their job sites. The 2025 State of Workplace Safety Survey is based on responses from 500 workers across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. It highlights both strengths and critical areas for improvement in workplace safety protocols.

The survey, conducted in the first half of 2025 through email and social media outreach, found that while some workers feel adequately protected, many continue to experience safety lapses that could lead to dangerous outcomes.

"These findings are a wake-up call. While safety equipment and basic procedures may be in place, true safety culture requires active listening, preparedness, and consistent training," said Farhan Siraj, CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses. "There are some harrowing gaps in how safety protocols are implemented and how worker concerns are addressed."

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:

10% of Workers Feel Very Unsafe at Work:

Despite 22% of respondents saying they feel "very safe," nearly 42% feel neutral, unsafe, or very unsafe. 10% workers specifically reported feeling unsafe at work.

18% of Workplaces Do Not Conduct Safety Drills:

While 35% of workplaces conduct monthly safety drills, nearly one in five workers reported never participating in any drills.

9% Say Their Safety Concerns Are Ignored:

Only 26% of workers said their safety concerns are always taken seriously by management. Alarmingly, 9% reported that their concerns are ignored altogether.

33% Do Not Receive Online Safety Training:

Though 61% of workplaces offer online safety training, a third of workers reported they do not receive such training.

There are many positive findings of the survey as well such as 88% of workers reporting consistent access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and all respondents knew the location of emergency exits.

Workers Call for Action

When asked what improvements they would like to see, workers frequently cited better communication with management, more consistent training programs, and greater collaboration on safety planning. Several also emphasized the need for realistic disaster and emergency simulations.

A Call for Safer, More Prepared Workplaces

"This data shows that while we've made strides in some areas, there's still work to be done," explained Farhan.

The 2025 State of Workplace Safety Survey underscores the urgent need for stronger internal communication, routine drills, and widespread access to safety training to make sure that every worker feels safe and supported on the job.

