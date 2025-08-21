Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OSHA Outreach Courses: One in Ten Workers Feel Unsafe at Work, According to New OSHAOureachCourses.com Survey

OSHAOutreachCourses.com Releases 2025 "State of Workplace Safety" Report Based on Survey of 500 Workers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / A new report released by OSHAOutreachCourses.com reveals troubling insights into how American workers perceive safety at their job sites. The 2025 State of Workplace Safety Survey is based on responses from 500 workers across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. It highlights both strengths and critical areas for improvement in workplace safety protocols.

The survey, conducted in the first half of 2025 through email and social media outreach, found that while some workers feel adequately protected, many continue to experience safety lapses that could lead to dangerous outcomes.

"These findings are a wake-up call. While safety equipment and basic procedures may be in place, true safety culture requires active listening, preparedness, and consistent training," said Farhan Siraj, CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses. "There are some harrowing gaps in how safety protocols are implemented and how worker concerns are addressed."

Key Findings from the 2025 Report:

  • 10% of Workers Feel Very Unsafe at Work:
    Despite 22% of respondents saying they feel "very safe," nearly 42% feel neutral, unsafe, or very unsafe. 10% workers specifically reported feeling unsafe at work.

  • 18% of Workplaces Do Not Conduct Safety Drills:
    While 35% of workplaces conduct monthly safety drills, nearly one in five workers reported never participating in any drills.

  • 9% Say Their Safety Concerns Are Ignored:
    Only 26% of workers said their safety concerns are always taken seriously by management. Alarmingly, 9% reported that their concerns are ignored altogether.

  • 33% Do Not Receive Online Safety Training:
    Though 61% of workplaces offer online safety training, a third of workers reported they do not receive such training.

There are many positive findings of the survey as well such as 88% of workers reporting consistent access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and all respondents knew the location of emergency exits.

Workers Call for Action

When asked what improvements they would like to see, workers frequently cited better communication with management, more consistent training programs, and greater collaboration on safety planning. Several also emphasized the need for realistic disaster and emergency simulations.

A Call for Safer, More Prepared Workplaces

"This data shows that while we've made strides in some areas, there's still work to be done," explained Farhan.

The 2025 State of Workplace Safety Survey underscores the urgent need for stronger internal communication, routine drills, and widespread access to safety training to make sure that every worker feels safe and supported on the job.

About OSHA Outreach Courses

OSHAOutreachCourses.com is a leading provider of OSHA-authorized online safety training for workers and supervisors across the United States. It provides user-friendly e-learning solutions, to help organizations build safer, smarter, and more compliant workplaces.

Read More: https://www.oshaoutreachcourses.com/press/state-of-workplace-safety-report/

Contact:
Email: help@oshaoutreachcourses.com
Website: www.oshaoutreachcourses.com

SOURCE: OSHA Outreach Courses



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/one-in-ten-workers-feel-unsafe-at-work-according-to-new-oshaoureachcourses.com-survey-1063759

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.