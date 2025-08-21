Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded leader in regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare, today announced the launch of its second nationwide television campaign. The commercial highlights Adia Med, the company's clinical division, and its advanced regenerative stem cell treatments now available at the flagship Winter Park, Florida clinic. These therapies are designed for a wide range of conditions including sports injuries, orthopedic care, chronic pain, and advanced wound repair.







Adia Nutrition launches second nationwide commercial

The TV campaign comes on the heels of Adia Med's entry into the $25 billion wound care market and showcases the company's broader mission to make world-class regenerative therapies accessible in the United States. For years, many Americans traveled abroad to receive high-quality stem cell treatments, believing they were unavailable domestically. Adia Med is proving that is no longer the case - delivering safe, effective, and U.S.-based regenerative therapies supported by advanced protocols and comprehensive patient care.

"This nationwide commercial is about showing patients they don't need to leave the country to get access to cutting-edge regenerative medicine," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "It's available right here at home, and we're doing it in a way that meets the highest U.S. medical standards. For patients, it means better access and peace of mind. For investors, it represents a growing market opportunity that we are well-positioned to lead."

Momentum is also being supported by favorable policy trends, including Florida's passage of SB1768, which formally recognizes the regenerative benefits of stem cell therapy. This legislation underscores the growing legitimacy of regenerative medicine in the U.S. and strengthens Adia Med's position as a pioneer in the field.

The new commercial, airing on major TV networks, presents Adia Med as a destination clinic for regenerative healthcare. Treatments focus on accelerating recovery, improving mobility, and enhancing quality of life, while avoiding the need for costly and burdensome medical travel abroad.

Adia Med is currently an in-network provider with UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, with an active filing underway with TRICARE to broaden access further. The campaign is both a brand-building milestone and a patient acquisition engine, reinforcing Adia's mission to deliver regenerative therapies that are accessible, affordable, and nationally recognized.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

