Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - The Gallus Collective today announced an expansion of its career coaching and executive development services, partnering with vetted professionals across the United States to increase capacity for job seekers and career changers. The growth enables the firm to serve more clients from mid-level managers to C-suite leaders with specialized support for the NEET population (individuals not in education, employment, or training) navigating a return to the workforce.

Led by founder and CEO Dr. Dauv Evans, The Gallus Collective has integrated a national bench of freelance résumé writers, social media strategists, and IT specialists to complement its coaching team. The expanded model combines strengths-based branding, targeted job search strategy, and AI-driven networking to help clients identify the right roles, articulate their value, and connect more efficiently with hiring decision-makers.

"Expanding our partnerships allows us to scale what works, human-centered coaching rooted in CliftonStrengths while reducing the friction many professionals face when pursuing their next role," said Dr. Evans, Founder and CEO of The Gallus Collective. "By aligning proven methods with AI-enabled outreach, we're creating clearer pathways to opportunity for people who have talent to offer but lack access, including those re-entering the labor market after time away."

The Gallus Collective's approach draws on the Gallup CliftonStrengths assessment to tailor each client's branding, interview preparation, and networking plan. Its AI tools surface high-fit opportunities and map direct connections to leaders at target organizations, saving time and lowering stress in the search process. The firm's services are relevant to job platforms and workforce systems widely used by U.S. applicants, including programs aligned with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration (ETA), and portals such as USAJOBS, LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor.

Alongside one-to-one coaching, The Gallus Collective offers two structured pathways: Executive Edge, a three-month engagement that includes strengths-based rebranding, weekly coaching, and targeted "Industry Leaders" and "Skip the Recruiter" outreach campaigns (backed by a 90-day guarantee); and Foundational Focus, a one-month sprint covering résumé, LinkedIn, interview strategy, and profile marketing through a network of more than 8,000 contacts. For organizations, the firm provides executive coaching and culture consulting with workshop series such as The Brave Space Advantage, The Inclusive Leader, Strengths-Based Leadership, The Organizational Culture Cure, and Navigating the Intergenerational Workplace.

"At The Gallus Collective, we believe every professional deserves a tailored strategy for success, by leveraging tools like Gallup CliftonStrengths and AI-driven networking, we empower our clients to articulate their unique value and connect with the right opportunities faster," Dr. Dauv added in.

The expanded services are already in use with a limited group of clients and will be available to all professionals beginning Monday, August 25, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.galluscollective.com

Individuals seeking career advancement and organizations aiming to build stronger leadership capabilities may schedule a complimentary consultation. To arrange a session and discover how The Gallus Collective delivers tailored strategies for success, please visit https://calendly.com/drdauv

About The Gallus Collective and Dr. Dauv Evans

The Gallus Collective is a Durham, N.C. based career and executive coaching firm helping individuals and organizations unlock performance through strengths-based development, AI-informed networking, and practical strategy. Founded by Dr. Dauv Evans, a Gallup-certified CliftonStrengths Coach with a PhD in Higher Education Leadership and an MBA, the firm partners with a national network of résumé writers, social media experts, and IT professionals to provide end-to-end support for job seekers and teams.

For more than 15 years, Dr. Evans has guided leaders, restructured teams, and advanced inclusive, "brave space" cultures that enable people to do their best work. He is the author of Don't Forget to Breathe, which challenges conventional views of success and encourages purposeful career journeys. While headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, The Gallus Collective delivers all offerings virtually to serve clients nationwide.





