Tangential Flow Filtration Market worth $3.20 billion by 2030 with 11.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Tangential Flow Filtration Market, valued at US$1.76 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.20 billion by the end of the period. Several factors contribute to the growth of the tangential flow filtration market, including the increasing adoption of single-use technologies and the rising demand for scalable & high-throughput purification systems in biologics manufacturing. The growing pipeline of monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins also drives the need for efficient concentration and buffer exchange methods. Additionally, increasing investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure across emerging markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, and the expansion of contract manufacturing and research organizations, fuel market growth. The market is also supported by established R&D efforts and collaborations between key players to introduce automated, modular TFF systems tailored for continuous and intensified processing workflows.

By product, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into membrane filter devices, systems, and other TFF products. Systems are further segmented into single-use systems and reusable systems. The membrane filter devices segment is further categorized into cassettes and cartridges & capsules. The membrane filter devices segment dominated the market in 2024. The largest share of the segment is attributed to continuous innovation in membrane materials and configurations, enabling improved throughput, selectivity, and fouling resistance. This segment also benefits from broad compatibility with automated and single-use systems, making integration into evolving bioprocessing platforms easier.

By end users, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CMOs & CROs, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies such as mRNA vaccines and gene therapies. These companies invest heavily in capacity expansion, process intensification, and modular manufacturing, where TFF plays a vital role in downstream purification and formulation.

By geography, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, particularly in countries like China, India, and South Korea. The increasing government support, rising biologics & biosimilars production, and increasing investments by global & regional pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the adoption of advanced filtration technologies, including TFF.

The key players in the tangential flow filtration market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), ANDRITZ (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Antylia Scientific (US), FORMULATRIX (US), ABEC, Inc. (US), VERDOT (France), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), and Sterlitech Corporation US), APPLEXION (France), among others.

Danaher (US):

Danaher is a leading life sciences & diagnostics innovator providing various products and services for medical, industrial, and commercial applications. With its global presence, Danaher Corporation is constantly involved in facility expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in September 2024, Cytiva opened its first Innovation Hub in South Korea, located at the Songdo Global Biotech Cluster in Incheon. This facility is designed to support local biopharmaceutical companies by providing advanced bioprocessing training, technical support, and early access to new technologies. The hub aims to foster collaboration & accelerate the development of biologics and next-generation therapies in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, in September 2023, Cytiva expanded its facility by establishing a new Center of Excellence for single-use technologies in Shanghai. This facility is designed to help advance and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

Meck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA is one of the leading players in the tangential flow filtration market. Merck Millipore has expanded its position as the most profitable technology and solutions supplier in the TFF industry by offering leading-edge products for biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and the advancement of cell and gene therapy. With a strong geographic presence, a broad portfolio of tangential flow filtration products, and continuous expansion in developed and developing regions, the company is expected to grow at a high rate in the TFF market during the forecast period. The company has a strong international presence, a vast distribution network, established relationships with research institutions, and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Due to the growing demand for filtration products, Merck focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets. This involves establishing partnerships, distribution networks, and manufacturing facilities in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sartorius provides an extensive range of TFF products for end users such as biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and CROs. The company has actively engaged in strategic expansion due to increasing product demand. During the past three years, Sartorius increased its geographic presence across China, the UK, South Korea, the US, and France by establishing and expanding manufacturing facilities and customer interaction centers to support the significant global demand for pharmaceutical filtration products. With a strong geographic presence and continuous expansions in developed and developing regions, the company is expected to grow in the TFF market during the forecast period.

