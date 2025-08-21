CORAS: GARY AI Receives ATO for IL5

Generative AI Agent for DoD Customers Delivers 10-50x Productivity from Day One

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / CORAS, the only Agentic AI system in the Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that its proprietary and embedded Large Language Model (LLM) GARY has received its ATO for IL5. GARY is a unique Generative AI agent that drives 10-50x productivity and provides departments with a powerful, defense-grade digital ally that can be used within DoD environments with confidence. GARY will be unveiled at the U.S. Air Force's DAFITIC Education and Training Event on August 25, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama.

GARY Generative AI Agent for the DoD



CORAS is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its DoD customers. GARY is a digital assistant within the CORAS platform that redefines efficiency and navigation support for defense professionals by delivering robust, specific, and goal-oriented capabilities. GARY is an AI orchestrator that aggregates customer data and activates an ecosystem of Agentic AI agents designed to perform real work, add structure, reasoning and drive execution in real time.

GARY is secure, sovereign AI, built with Claude via AWS Bedrock.

GARY drives dynamic decisions with actionable clarity, AI-orchestrated options, and is context-aware.

GARY's outputs provide full transparency, resource and logic tracing, and auditability.

GARY is fast to deploy. Easy to use. No code needed.

GARY is a digital partner that actively transforms vast streams of data into actionable intelligence, not a bot that merely answers questions.

GARY teaches and trains its users in how to prompt/query more effectively.

"DoD departments can now use GARY to do in minutes what has historically taken weeks or months," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "We know that GARY is a game-changer for optimizing the DoD workforce. GARY can write a brief, analyze charts and graphs, generate complex models, create maps and reports, and articulate what-if scenarios. The complex value of GARY is the exponential speed, security, and accuracy of its outputs to deliver responsible, mission-ready decision superiority. GARY is the readiness solution that the DoD needs right now."

CORAS is actively expanding its joint IL5 deployments and is positioned to extend capabilities into additional mission networks and environments. Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of secure, agentic AI across defense, intelligence, and allied operations. CORAS GARY is available for a 30-day free trial to current customers and to DoD members with a .mil address. Go to GARY.AI to experience jaw-dropping capability today.

About CORAS: CORAS is the AI-powered decision intelligence platform trusted by leaders across the Department of Defense. Built for speed, security, and real-time execution, CORAS unifies data integration, agentic automation, and live decision support across IL5, NIPR, SIPR, FedRAMP-High, and other trusted DoD environments. Its platform and flagship Generative AI assistant, GARY, deliver operational clarity from portfolio to program to execution level. CORAS is available through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, and partners including Carahsoft and AWS. For more information, visit www.coras.ai.

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill

Churchill Communications & Marketing, LLC

rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com

917-518-9789





SOURCE: CORAS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gary-ai-receives-ato-for-il5-1063760