Governance & Accountability Institute: Forecast for Corporate Sustainability: Global CSOs Focus on the Business Case

G&A's Sustainability Highlights ( 8.15.2025 )

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / In this issue's Top Story, the widely-read Economist magazine revealed the latest thinking of leading corporate sustainability officers (CSOs) across the U.S, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The Economist surveyed the CSOs of multinational corporations at a set of three events between March and June 2025. As the CSOs offered clues about emerging trends at large global companies, the Economist's summary of results painted a picture of an informed and aware business community.

First, for better or worse, survey findings indicated that corporate sustainability behavior may be influenced less by the new U.S. political landscape than by urgent issues affecting companies - namely climate change. The Economist reported that across all three regions surveyed, "the majority of CSOs … expect that sustainability will become a higher priority over the next five years as climate impacts set in."

In other words, businesses will likely take action to protect themselves against risks, including those increasingly posed by climate change. In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, such action in the near term could mean spending to increase renewable sources as a share of their energy procurement. In Europe and the Middle East (EMEA), CSO budgets are expected to prioritize software for ESG data and reporting - which could signal both that tracking emissions is a prudent business practice, and that reliable emissions data is an anticipated requirement for regulatory compliance.

Across the surveyed group, budgeting for consulting and advisory services remained a top priority, which could signal recognition of the need for robust measurement and reporting, as well as for communicating to stakeholders about sustainability efforts.

Second, in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC, at least half of the CSOs surveyed expected their companies' emphasis on sustainability to grow in the next five years. The Economist suggested that when it comes to spending, prioritizing ESG could mean a need for more "climate-smart employees," greater investment in employee training on sustainability, and taking on climate adaptation measures.

Lastly, but of utmost importance, a top priority for multinationals in all regions surveyed was to increase sustainability in the supply chain. This priority may be prompted by anticipated requirements to increase disclosure of Scope 3 emissions in various jurisdictions. Supply chain ambitions could also reflect wider awareness that suppliers pose less risk when they have credible emissions reduction programs and social responsibility credentials.

Trends in ESG/sustainability reporting and disclosure are the subject of G&A's yearly flagship report on reporting among the Russell 1000? universe of large- and mid-cap US corporations. This is a year-long research and analysis effort by the G&A Institute team. Look for our 2025 edition coming in September.

