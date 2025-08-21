2cureX AB: 2cureX AB ("2cureX") hereby publishes the interim report for the first half year of 2025.

The interim report is available as an attached document as well as on the company's website (https://www.2curex.se). A short summary of the report follows below.

CEO Nat Hutley comments:

"EXECUTION. EXPANSION. ACCELERATION.

2024 was the year 2cureX transformed. The first half of 2025 proved that our new strategy is not just vision - it is working.

We have validated our Direct-to-Patient model, connected to the pharmaceutical industry through our PreComb partnership, and positioned IndiTreat® at the center of a fast-emerging precision oncology market. Patients are engaging. Pharma is preparing trials. Investors are leaning in.

We are running this company differently. By embedding AI into our workflows, we are building a lean, fast, and scalable organization. Every euro raised is being amplified by automation, enabling us to move at a pace rarely seen in healthcare.

Our partner, 2cureX A/S, is on track to deliver full CE-IVDR approval later this year, unlocking access to wider healthcare adoption and reimbursement. With IndiTreat® expanding into new cancer indications, the commercial opportunity continues to grow.

The market is also speaking. Strong transactions like CELLphenomics €44 million acquisition by GSK underline investor appetite after similar acquisitions have been made by Merrik, Tempus and others. 2cureX is uniquely placed to benefit - with real patients, real trials, and real momentum.

Looking forward, our priorities are bold and focused:

Expand Direct-to-Patient access across Europe's largest healthcare systems.

Execute on PreComb's pharma-driven clinical trials in multiple indications.

Support 2cureX A/S in securing IVDR approvals.

Integrate AI and automation across our operations for speed and efficiency.

Attract Tier-1 leadership talent to take 2cureX to the next level.

Pursue acquisitions that consolidate our leadership in functional precision oncology.

Highligts and key figures

H2 2024 has been defined by execution, validation, and expansion. With a lean AI-powered operation, strong partnerships, and unwavering investor support, 2cureX is rapidly scaling into Europe's leading precision oncology platform."

First half year of 2025 (2025-01-01 until 2025-06-30):

The result before tax was -1 951 KSEK (-9 560 KSEK)

The result per share* was -0.78 SEK (-0.54 SEK)

The solidity** was 12 % (40 %).

The cash and bank were 5 098 KSEK (3 130 KSEK).

For more information about 2cureX:

Nathaniel Hutley, Interim CEO

E-mail: NH@2curex.com

Telephone: +44 (776) 514 1346

About 2cureX

2cureX is redefining cancer treatment selection through functional precision oncology. Its proprietary IndiTreat® test family creates thousands of 3D tumor replicas-called tumoroids-from a patient's biopsy to identify which chemotherapy or targeted drugs that are most effective for that specific tumor. The result: real data to drive real decisions.

The first three IndiTreat® tests target patients with metastatic colorectal cancer:

• IndiTreat® Start (first-line therapy)

• IndiTreat® Extend & Explore (third-line options)



New IndiTreat® versions are in development for earlier-stage colorectal cancer and other GI cancers.

Despite global cancer IVD spending exceeding $17.5 billion annually, fewer than 1 in 3 treatments are guided by a predictive test. IndiTreat® aims to close that gap-bringing clarity to treatment selection and precision to every patient.



2cureX AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker 2CUREX, with operational delivery in partnership with 2cureX A/S in Denmark. This cross-border structure powers the company's new commercial strategy, Operation Twin Code-now live.