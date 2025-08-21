Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
EPSO-G UAB: EPSO-G Group announces the consolidated operating results for the first six months of 2025

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated financial and performance results of the Group for the first six months of 2025.

The main financial indicators for the first six months of 2025:

Main financial indicatorsJanuary-June 2025January-June 2024Change, %
Revenue, million EUR257,6246,44,5
EBITDA, million EUR-29,252,4n/a
Net profit (loss), million EUR-41,330,4n/a
Investments, million EUR83,394,1-11,5
ROE (of the (last 12 months), %-5,017,7-
Net debt, million EUR87,7-64,9-
Adjusted* EBITDA, million EUR40,538,16,4
Adjusted* net profit, million EUR18,118,3-1,2
Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), %12,411,3-

*Recalculation of regulated income, cost and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). In calculating the adjusted indicators, adjustment of income due to previous periods is assessed. By decision of NERC, such adjustment has already been approved by determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period, and deviation from the approved (regulated) NERC and actual profitability of the reporting period is assessed. This deviation will be assessed when NERC will set transmission prices for the upcoming period.

The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: interim management report of EPSO-G group for the first six months of 2025 (management, consolidated and the Company's financial statements) and press release.

More information

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication Partner

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


