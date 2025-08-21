Intelligent Transportation System Market worth $55.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent transportation system market is expected to reach USD 55.36 billion by 2030 from USD 42.55 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising need for efficient traffic management, reduction in road accidents, and increasing adoption of smart mobility solutions drive the market growth. Rapid urbanization, government investments in smart city infrastructure, and advancements in connected vehicle technologies further fuel the adoption of ITS. Moreover, integration of AI, IoT, and data analytics in traffic control, alongside growing public-private partnerships, is expected to enhance transportation efficiency and safety globally.

By application, the information management segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The information management segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the intelligent transportation system market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for real-time traffic data analytics, increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms and IoT devices, and the rising need for integrated multimodal transport information systems. Real-time traffic data analytics enable faster and smarter decision-making for traffic control, helping to reduce congestion and improve road safety. This capability drives strong adoption by governments and urban planners seeking more efficient traffic flow and incident response. Additionally, cloud-based platforms and IoT devices are revolutionizing the ITS landscape by offering scalable and cost-effective solutions for collecting, sharing, and analyzing transportation data. These technologies allow cities and municipalities to deploy intelligent systems with lower infrastructure investment, accelerating market expansion across developed and developing regions. Furthermore, the rising focus on integrated multimodal transport requires robust information management systems that can unify data across various transportation modes, such as buses, trains, ferries, and ridesharing services, to provide a seamless and reliable commuter experience. As cities aim to improve mobility, efficiency, and sustainability, the need for intelligent information systems becomes increasingly critical, positioning this segment for strong and sustained growth over the forecast period.

By mode, the roadways segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the intelligent transportation system market due to increasing traffic congestion in urban areas, growing government investments in smart road infrastructure, and rising demand for advanced safety and traffic management solutions. Increasing urban traffic congestion drives the urgent need for ITS solutions like smart traffic signals and congestion management systems to enhance mobility and reduce delays. Governments across the globe are investing heavily in smart infrastructure, supporting the large-scale deployment of technologies such as surveillance systems and automated tolling solutions to improve traffic flow and safety. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced safety and traffic management solutions is fueling the adoption of collision avoidance systems, real-time traffic alerts, and emergency response systems, particularly in road-based transport, which is the most widely used mode of transportation. These factors contribute to the dominant share of the roadways segment in the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global intelligent transportation system industry during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and growing vehicle population, increasing government initiatives and investments in smart city and transport infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G in transportation networks. Rapid urbanization and the surge in vehicle ownership have led to worsening traffic congestion and heightened safety concerns across major cities, prompting governments and urban planners to adopt ITS solutions for improved traffic flow and management. Additionally, significant government investments in smart city initiatives and transport modernization are driving the large-scale deployment of technologies such as adaptive traffic control systems, electronic toll collection, and advanced public transit management. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of AI, IoT, and 5G across the region enables real-time communication, predictive traffic analytics, and automation, enhancing transportation efficiency and safety. These factors collectively position the Asia Pacific as a global ITS innovation and adoption leader.

The report profiles key players in intelligent transportation system companies such as Siemens (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mundys (Italy), Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain), Verra Mobility (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Conduent, Inc. (US), Kapsch Trafficcom AG (Austria), Thales (France), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

