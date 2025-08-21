Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
Potenzieller Gamechanger: Tiny-Float-Chance bei dieser Rohstoff-Aktie?
WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084
Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Settles Lawsuit Against Walgreens Over In-Store Technology Patents

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leader in AI-powered retail technology, today announced that it has reached a settlement in its patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreen Co. ("Walgreens").

The case, Alpha Modus, Corp. v. Walgreen Co., was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case No. 2:25-cv-00120) and involved claims related to Alpha Modus's U.S. Patent Nos. 10,977,672 and 11,042,890.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. The lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice.

"We appreciate the opportunity to amicably resolve this matter in a timely and effective manner," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. "This outcome reflects our continued commitment to safeguarding the value of our intellectual property while promoting constructive relationships across the retail and technology sectors."

Alpha Modus has now resolved multiple enforcement actions as part of its broader IP monetization strategy and continues to pursue licensing and litigation opportunities involving its patented technologies.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.
Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.
Email: ir@alphamodus.com
Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X


