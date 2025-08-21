Luxury Virtual Authentication Service Leader Expands Consumer Protection Efforts with Expert Verification, Proprietary Technology, & Support in Chargebacks and Refund Disputes

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Real Authentication , the world's premier virtual luxury goods authentication service, provides a key service to protect consumers, helping them to recover funds when they have fallen victim to a counterfeit purchase. Leveraging its expert team of authenticators, proprietary multi-layer verification process, and fast 24-hour or less turnaround, the company also aids clients in disputes, chargebacks, and refund requests when counterfeit items are identified through their authentication service.

Real Authentication Helps Consumers Recover Funds Lost To Counterfeit Luxury Goods

Luxury Virtual Authentication Service Leader Expands Consumer Protection Efforts with Expert Verification, Proprietary Technology & Support in Chargebacks and Refund Disputes

Real Authentication helps consumers recover funds lost to counterfeit luxury goods by offering an official Written Statement documentation, which outlines why an item is counterfeit and can be used to regain funds from businesses like eBay, PayPal, and credit card companies. Written Statements feature the item title name, client name, all the images provided in the original order, a detailed description of the discrepancies found with the item to determine it Counterfeit, along with a scannable QR code for instant verification of the document.

"Too often, buyers or sellers feel powerless after unknowingly acquiring a counterfeit item. Meanwhile, counterfeiters continue to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers, costing them both money and peace of mind. At Real Authentication, we believe authentication should not only protect purchases but also help consumers dispute fraudulent transactions and recover their money when fraud occurs. Our goal is to bring transparency and trust back into luxury shopping," stated Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Real Authentication is a virtual luxury goods authentication service that services over 170+ brands , including the most prominent brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Gucci, Prada and beyond. Their mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging their deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available.

With an estimated $4.5 trillion lost annually to counterfeit trade globally and counterfeiters growing more and more sophisticated, both buyers and sellers are at greater risk than ever before. "At Real Authentication, we're not just authenticating items-we're setting the global standard for protecting buyers and strengthening trust in the luxury market. By combining technology, human expertise, and speed, we're redefining what consumer protection looks like in the fight against counterfeits," said Anastasia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication.

Orders are typically reviewed by two or more expert authenticators, with the option for an additional expert review to bring the extra peace of mind needed when submitting items that are highly counterfeited or nuanced. Clients can utilize the mobile app to upload detailed, item specific images of their item and receive a determination within 24 hours or less. Written Statements are generated automatically once an order is complete.

Consumers can learn more about Real Authentication's services, Written Statements, and how to protect their luxury goods investments at realauthentication.com .

About Real Authentication: Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is a 3rd party authentication service and is in no way affiliated with the brands it services.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

Press Contact

busek@accessnewswire.com

Real Authentication

Press Contact

marketing@realauthentication.com





SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/real-authentication-helps-consumers-recover-funds-lost-to-counte-1063761