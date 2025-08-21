Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of the Company involving an affiliate (the "Purchaser") of Sagard Private Equity Canada has received the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the Arrangement at a hearing on August 20, 2025.

Under the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a cash consideration of C$2.23 per Share in cash (the "Consideration"), other than certain Shares held by certain Shareholders who entered into equity rollover agreements with the Purchaser. The Consideration implies an equity value for the Company of approximately C$126.8M (the "Transaction"). Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of non-objection of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Manitoba Securities Commission to the Transaction, it is currently expected that the Transaction will close in the third quarter of 2025.

Full details of the Arrangement and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular of Lorne Park dated July 14, 2025 (the "Information Circular") and letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal"). A copy of the Information Circular and other meeting materials can be found on the Company's website at www.lpcp.ca or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Registered Shareholders who have not already done so must complete and sign the Letter of Transmittal and return it, together with the certificate(s) / DRS advice(s) representing their Shares and any other required documents and instruments, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Letter of Transmittal in order to receive the Consideration for their Shares.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release includes statements regarding the proposed Transaction, including the proposed timing and various steps contemplated in respect of the Transaction and approvals with respect thereto. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

