BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
Six
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
4.8%
14.6%
2.4%
3.5%
17.4%
129.6%
Share price
7.0%
17.1%
3.2%
5.6%
19.7%
134.7%
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
132.29p
Net asset value cum income1:
132.64p
Share price:
122.00p
Discount to NAV (cum income):
8.0%
Net yield:
3.7%
Gearing - cum income:
9.1%
Total assets:
£152.1m
Ordinary shares in issue2:
114,704,497
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
0-20%
Ongoing charges3:
1.15%
1 Includes net revenue of 0.35p.
2 Excluding 20,881,697 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2024. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.
Sector Overview
Mining
37.2%
Energy Transition
33.0%
Traditional Energy
29.9%
Net Current Liabilities
-0.1%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis
% Total Assets^
Country Analysis
% Total Assets^
Mining:
Global
46.6
Diversified
18.2
United States
21.6
Gold
4.0
Latin America
6.3
Copper
3.6
Canada
6.2
Industrial Minerals
3.1
United Kingdom
6.0
Materials
2.0
Germany
3.2
Steel
1.6
Italy
2.9
Uranium
1.2
Australia
2.5
Aluminium
1.0
Spain
1.5
Nickel
Platinum Group Metals
Silver
Subtotal Mining:
0.9
0.8
0.8
37.2
Other Africa
South Africa
Morocco
Ireland
1.1
0.8
0.8
0.6
Net Current Liabilities
-0.1
Energy Transition:
100.0
Electrification
11.5
Renewables
8.2
Energy Efficiency
7.2
Storage
5.7
Transport
0.4
Subtotal Energy Transition:
33.0
Traditional Energy:
Integrated
15.6
Oil Services
5.4
E&P
3.9
Distribution
2.3
Refining & Marketing
1.8
Exploration & Production
0.9
Subtotal Traditional Energy:
29.9
Net Current Liabilities
-0.1
-----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 9.0% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk
% Total Assets
Vale - ADS
Latin America
5.9
Anglo American
Global
4.3
Shell
Global
4.1
Exxon Mobil Corp
Global
3.6
Chevron Corporation
Global
3.4
NiSource
United States
3.3
Glencore
Global
3.1
Prysmian SpA
Italy
2.9
Abaxx Technologies
Global
2.9
Elia Group
Germany
2.8
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
July delivered an unexpected calm across global financial markets. Despite ongoing headlines around trade tensions, fiscal uncertainty, and regulatory shifts, volatility remained muted. In sector-specific news, the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" early in the month provided long-awaited clarity on US energy policy. While some tax incentives introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act were scaled back, the bill preserved support for utility-scale renewables removing a key overhang for the energy transition sector. The conventional energy sector also performed well on strength in oil prices. During the month, the US Administration threatened secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, including India and China. Brent and WTI oil prices rose by 7.7% and 6.1% respectively.
Meanwhile, the mining sector was relatively flat over the month on the back of mixed performance from mined commodities. The bulk commodities performed well with, for example, the iron ore (62% fe) price rising by 6.5%. This followed some improvement in economic data points from China, such as improving liquidity conditions and less significant annual declines in property prices. The market also reacted positively to China announcing an 'anti-involution' push whereby it is seeking to take out capacity in a number of loss-making industries. The base metals performed less well, however, with copper, nickel and aluminium prices falling by 4.9%, 1.9% and 1.3% respectively.
All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
