BCC Research LLC: Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Set for Expansion

"New report explores overlooked procedures, emerging products, and underrepresented regional insights that are quietly driving expansion in assisted reproductive technologies."

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market" is projected to reach $53.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market, emphasizing the trends, challenges, and technological advances shaping the industry. The market is segmented by procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination, and others, with IVF further divided by procedure type. Product segmentation includes instruments, reagents, and media, as well as accessories and disposables. End users are categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, and other facilities. The analysis covers the major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, the report reviews the competitive landscape and provides detailed company profiles, focusing on the product portfolios and strategic developments of leading market players.

The assisted reproductive technologies market shows strong potential for growth, driven by rising infertility rates, advances in reproductive health technologies, and growing awareness and acceptance of fertility treatments. Continued innovation in reproductive science has led to significant improvements in IVF procedures, enhancing the success rates and overall effectiveness of assisted reproductive solutions.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Infertility Rates: Infertility is increasing globally due to lifestyle factors, delayed childbearing, environmental pollutants, and medical conditions like PCOS and low sperm count. This growing challenge is driving demand for ART solutions such as IVF and ICSI.

Technological Advances in ART: Innovations like improved embryo freezing, genetic screening, and AI-based embryo selection are enhancing success rates and patient experience. These advances are making ART more reliable and more widely adopted.

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance Regarding Fertility Treatments: Greater public awareness, reduced stigma, and supportive policies are encouraging more people to seek fertility treatments. Changing family dynamics and media influence also contribute to the growing acceptance of ART.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $35.4 billion Market size forecast $53.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Procedure, Product, End-User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, South America, the Middle East and Africa Market drivers • Rising Infertility Rates • Technological Advances in ART • Increasing Awareness and Acceptance Regarding Fertility Treatments

Interesting facts:

IVF has been successfully used for over 40 years, helping millions of couples conceive.

More than 10 million babies have been born through IVF worldwide, with over 500,000 IVF births occurring annually.

Emerging startups:

Hertility Health: London-based Hertility Health promotes knowledge of hormones through blood tests. Although its current focus is on women's reproductive health, the company appears to be expanding rapidly following a $4.2 million seed investment.

London-based Hertility Health promotes knowledge of hormones through blood tests. Although its current focus is on women's reproductive health, the company appears to be expanding rapidly following a $4.2 million seed investment. GaiA Family: This New York-based company offers affordable in vitro fertilization and egg freezing services.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for assisted reproductive technologies was estimated at $35.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $53.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecast period.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Rising infertility rates globally.

Technological advances in ART procedures.

Increasing awareness and acceptance regarding fertility treatments.

The growing number of fertility clinics.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report provides information on assisted reproductive technologies and their growth projections for the coming years. The market segments include in vitro fertilization (frozen non-donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, fresh donor), artificial insemination, and others based on procedure. Based on product, the assisted reproductive technologies market is divided into instruments, reagents and media, accessories, and disposables. The market is segmented by end user into fertility clinics, hospitals, and others. The regional segmentation covered includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Which procedure type will be dominant through 2030?

IVF segment dominates the assisted reproductive technologies market and will continue to do so through 2030.



Which region holds the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.



What are the opportunities and challenges in the assisted reproductive technologies market?

The assisted reproductive technologies market offers opportunities for technological innovations and growth in emerging countries. However, the market faces challenges such as the high expense of therapy, ethical and legal issues with ART, possible health hazards for both parents and children, and limited availability of reproductive therapies in developing nations.

Market leaders include:

COOK

COOPERSURGICAL INC.

ESCO MEDICAL

FERTIPRO NV

GENEA BIOMEDX

HAMILTON THORNE

INVITROCARE INC.

KITAZATO CORP.

NIDACON INTERNATIONAL AB

VITROLIFE AB

