MARBLEX'S NEW TOY-INSPIRED PIXEL RPG META TOY DRAGONZ SAGA SURPASSES 500,000 GLOBAL PRE-REGISTRATIONS

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain gaming company MARBLEX announced that its upcoming pixel art collectible RPG Meta Toy Dragonz Saga has surpassed 500,000 global pre-registrations, signaling strong anticipation ahead of its official launch later this month.

Developed by Sandbox Network and published through MARBLEX's innovative Web3 Publishing Model, Meta Toy Dragonz Saga combines nostalgic pixel art with modern blockchain elements, offering players over 300 unique "Toy Dragons" to collect, train, and battle. Pre-registration is now open on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with global launch scheduled for the end of August.

Earlier this year, MARBLEX unveiled its 2025 Roadmap under the slogan FUN COMES FIRST. As part of this initiative, the company introduced its Web3 Model-an evolved approach that goes beyond simple game onboarding. This model emphasizes in-depth evaluation, close collaboration with developers, customized blockchain and business model design, one-stop integration, and robust marketing support. Backed by a joint fund of over USD 20 million with Immutable, MARBLEX reinvests revenue share fees into its ecosystem to drive token value, foster community growth, and accelerate the expansion of its Web3 gaming lineup.

Building on the momentum of Self-made Billionaire: Stock Game and Meta Toy Dragonz Saga, MARBLEX is preparing to onboard additional titles in the second half of 2025, including Dice Go!(Real-time Monopoly PvP) and Kritika(ARPG).

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games composed of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking, and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as Meta World: My City, A3: Still Alive and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

