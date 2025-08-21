Superior, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Veripages, the online people search engine platform, has announced the launch of a major platform update. The newly introduced functions include a more intuitive user interface, an expanded and freshly updated database, and advanced filtering capabilities. These improvements have collectively resulted in an 18% increase in probability of successfully and accurately finding persons of interest.



Veripages Announces Major Platform Update



Veripages' dedication to technological innovation and consumer feedback has directly led to the platform's current redesign. The update's main goals are to improve the accuracy of search results, speed up the process, and decrease time spent on searches.

"Our mission has always been to simplify the process of finding reliable information, and this update is a monumental step in that direction," said Jennifer Polson, CMO of Veripages. "We listened to our users, who need speed, accuracy, and control. Making our data more reliable and our people search more user-friendly has greatly increased the platform's potential. The 18% increase in search efficiency is more than just a figure - it means our users will save time and feel more confident."

Impact on Industry and Users

This upgrade positions Veripages at the forefront of the people search industry, setting a new standard in user experience and data quality. The key enhancements include:

A More convenient and user-friendly search interface

Added and actualized data

Improved profile search with advanced filtering

These changes empower individuals and businesses to reconnect with lost acquaintances, verify identities, and access public information more efficiently and reliably.

About Veripages

At Veripages, we make it easy to find people. Our powerful technology searches through huge collections of public records to give you accurate and detailed information, whether you're using it for personal or professional reasons. Our top priority is making sure our service is reliable and that you are satisfied with the results. We're always working to improve our platform and are deeply committed to respecting everyone's privacy.

