Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
21 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 776.777p. The highest price paid per share was 781.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 768.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,430,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,870,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
70
777.800
16:12:46
561
777.800
16:12:46
677
778.000
16:11:13
263
777.400
16:08:00
415
777.400
16:08:00
665
778.400
16:04:35
255
778.600
16:01:51
448
778.600
16:01:51
163
778.400
15:57:39
534
778.400
15:57:39
283
778.800
15:57:28
409
778.800
15:57:28
581
779.600
15:53:40
627
779.400
15:49:59
484
780.200
15:45:32
85
780.200
15:45:32
118
780.200
15:45:32
169
780.400
15:45:17
421
780.400
15:45:17
132
780.800
15:44:10
20
780.800
15:44:10
424
780.800
15:44:10
14
780.800
15:44:10
621
781.200
15:39:00
683
781.400
15:36:38
424
781.400
15:35:28
25
781.400
15:35:28
532
781.400
15:35:28
255
781.400
15:35:28
549
780.800
15:30:00
146
780.800
15:30:00
25
780.000
15:25:24
636
780.000
15:25:24
600
780.200
15:21:00
623
780.400
15:18:39
287
780.200
15:12:34
407
780.200
15:12:34
642
780.400
15:08:15
129
780.000
15:02:07
557
780.000
15:02:07
688
780.200
15:01:07
607
779.600
14:59:23
652
779.600
14:55:56
13
779.600
14:54:01
401
779.400
14:53:17
609
778.600
14:45:43
690
778.600
14:41:47
590
779.000
14:41:06
665
779.000
14:33:05
611
779.600
14:30:47
635
779.600
14:24:42
681
779.200
14:21:40
38
779.400
14:21:29
358
779.400
14:21:29
701
779.400
14:17:03
613
778.800
13:52:27
629
779.200
13:48:38
636
778.600
13:44:54
686
778.000
13:37:59
757
778.200
13:37:13
347
777.200
13:18:51
305
777.200
13:18:51
597
777.800
13:10:23
681
777.800
12:59:01
232
777.600
12:39:46
427
777.600
12:39:46
587
777.400
12:39:46
563
778.000
12:30:57
79
778.000
12:30:57
4
778.200
12:14:27
529
778.200
12:14:27
128
778.200
12:14:27
634
778.000
12:11:14
710
776.600
11:58:50
593
776.200
11:56:04
645
775.200
11:47:40
62
775.200
11:47:40
591
775.600
11:30:36
637
776.400
11:16:03
602
776.600
11:10:48
627
776.600
11:05:06
595
776.000
10:52:06
241
775.000
10:47:41
427
775.000
10:47:41
120
775.000
10:40:36
491
775.000
10:40:36
685
773.800
10:33:11
50
774.000
10:32:01
48
774.000
10:32:01
252
773.400
10:15:00
465
773.400
10:15:00
643
772.800
09:59:25
652
772.800
09:52:12
780
772.800
09:50:04
675
771.600
09:28:52
706
771.600
09:24:25
636
771.800
09:21:41
652
769.600
09:14:04
607
769.600
09:11:29
381
769.600
09:09:16
438
769.600
09:09:16
595
768.600
09:05:14
67
768.600
09:05:05
181
768.000
09:01:01
81
768.000
09:00:58
66
768.000
09:00:41
81
768.000
09:00:28
61
768.000
09:00:11
57
768.000
08:59:59
63
768.000
08:59:46
644
768.400
08:47:02
75
768.400
08:47:02
677
768.800
08:40:42
713
771.000
08:30:10
637
772.600
08:10:00
659
771.800
08:01:50