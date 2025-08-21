Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 776.777p. The highest price paid per share was 781.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 768.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,430,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,870,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

70

777.800

16:12:46

561

777.800

16:12:46

677

778.000

16:11:13

263

777.400

16:08:00

415

777.400

16:08:00

665

778.400

16:04:35

255

778.600

16:01:51

448

778.600

16:01:51

163

778.400

15:57:39

534

778.400

15:57:39

283

778.800

15:57:28

409

778.800

15:57:28

581

779.600

15:53:40

627

779.400

15:49:59

484

780.200

15:45:32

85

780.200

15:45:32

118

780.200

15:45:32

169

780.400

15:45:17

421

780.400

15:45:17

132

780.800

15:44:10

20

780.800

15:44:10

424

780.800

15:44:10

14

780.800

15:44:10

621

781.200

15:39:00

683

781.400

15:36:38

424

781.400

15:35:28

25

781.400

15:35:28

532

781.400

15:35:28

255

781.400

15:35:28

549

780.800

15:30:00

146

780.800

15:30:00

25

780.000

15:25:24

636

780.000

15:25:24

600

780.200

15:21:00

623

780.400

15:18:39

287

780.200

15:12:34

407

780.200

15:12:34

642

780.400

15:08:15

129

780.000

15:02:07

557

780.000

15:02:07

688

780.200

15:01:07

607

779.600

14:59:23

652

779.600

14:55:56

13

779.600

14:54:01

401

779.400

14:53:17

609

778.600

14:45:43

690

778.600

14:41:47

590

779.000

14:41:06

665

779.000

14:33:05

611

779.600

14:30:47

635

779.600

14:24:42

681

779.200

14:21:40

38

779.400

14:21:29

358

779.400

14:21:29

701

779.400

14:17:03

613

778.800

13:52:27

629

779.200

13:48:38

636

778.600

13:44:54

686

778.000

13:37:59

757

778.200

13:37:13

347

777.200

13:18:51

305

777.200

13:18:51

597

777.800

13:10:23

681

777.800

12:59:01

232

777.600

12:39:46

427

777.600

12:39:46

587

777.400

12:39:46

563

778.000

12:30:57

79

778.000

12:30:57

4

778.200

12:14:27

529

778.200

12:14:27

128

778.200

12:14:27

634

778.000

12:11:14

710

776.600

11:58:50

593

776.200

11:56:04

645

775.200

11:47:40

62

775.200

11:47:40

591

775.600

11:30:36

637

776.400

11:16:03

602

776.600

11:10:48

627

776.600

11:05:06

595

776.000

10:52:06

241

775.000

10:47:41

427

775.000

10:47:41

120

775.000

10:40:36

491

775.000

10:40:36

685

773.800

10:33:11

50

774.000

10:32:01

48

774.000

10:32:01

252

773.400

10:15:00

465

773.400

10:15:00

643

772.800

09:59:25

652

772.800

09:52:12

780

772.800

09:50:04

675

771.600

09:28:52

706

771.600

09:24:25

636

771.800

09:21:41

652

769.600

09:14:04

607

769.600

09:11:29

381

769.600

09:09:16

438

769.600

09:09:16

595

768.600

09:05:14

67

768.600

09:05:05

181

768.000

09:01:01

81

768.000

09:00:58

66

768.000

09:00:41

81

768.000

09:00:28

61

768.000

09:00:11

57

768.000

08:59:59

63

768.000

08:59:46

644

768.400

08:47:02

75

768.400

08:47:02

677

768.800

08:40:42

713

771.000

08:30:10

637

772.600

08:10:00

659

771.800

08:01:50


